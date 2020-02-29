MONTICELLO — The Veterans of Foreign Wars is recognizing VFW Post 2231 in Monticello with a citation as it nears its 75th year of serving the needs of local veterans and their families.
The Diamond Anniversary Award Citation is presented to the Post in recognition of 75 years of outstanding service to the community. It will celebrate its 75th year on March 25, 2020.
William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, congratulated all members of the post.
“I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 2231 for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 75 years.”