MONTICELLO — Almost two years after acquiring two dilapidated properties, the city of Monticello has rid itself of both.
Almost a month after unloading a run-down property at 318 Cleveland St., the city on Monday made a deal with Pass Enterprises to take the second property at 221 Dewey St.
Pass Enterprises Inc. took possession last month of the Cleveland Street property for a $1,000 to build a new two-family duplex. Kaleb Pass, president of the company, will acquire the title and deed as long as he meets certain benchmarks set forth by the city. Those include having the property structures demolished and prepared for new construction no later than Dec. 1. New construction must be completed by Sept. 1, 2021.
According to George Loy, attorney for the city, Pass Enterprises has acquired the Dewey Street property under similar conditions, with dates set for sometime after work is finished on the Cleveland Street home.
The city’s board of works and public safety OK’d a resolution to allow Pass Enterprises to acquire the dilapidated Dewey Street property.
It was not revealed at the meeting what Pass plans to build on the Dewey property, but the Cleveland Street address will have a new two-family duplex that will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and each unit will— measuring 110 feet by 31 feet — will have a garage.
Pass estimates the total cost of the Cleveland Street project to be $150,000. Disposal of the current home and other structures there would cost approximately $6,000 before new construction can begin.
In 2018, the two dilapidated properties went up for a delinquent tax sale through the city treasurer’s office, but neither received a bid.
The delinquent tax certificate was then assigned to the White County Commissioners, which meant they could try to find a bidder, do something with the properties, or assign the tax certificate back to the city.
Although the county commissioners offered Monticello the houses without cost around October 2018, there was a waiting period for someone to make a claim on the house — the same period as if the properties were bought at a tax sale.
In a story published May 25, 2019, in the Herald Journal, Loy said the Cleveland and Dewey properties are “free of all liens and encumbrances.” The homes have been vacant for many years and its owners could not be located.
Former City Councilman Phil Vogel noted in the story that one of the properties had a tax bill of about $24,000.