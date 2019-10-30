MONTICELLO — Volunteers from several churches and area businesses will converge on Monticello United Methodist Church on Nov. 2 in an effort to “Pack Away Hunger.”
They’ll gather early Saturday morning at the church, 200 S. Main St., and package more than 40,000 meals in conjunction with Pack Away Hunger, a non-profit organization devoted to saving the lives of children and others who suffer from hunger.
Saturday will be the second year for the event in Monticello.
Each meal contains dried vegetables, soy protein, and rice. The meals are simple to prepare, requiring only a pot of water and a spoon.
Volunteers will work two shifts — 8-9:45 a.m. and 10-11:45 a.m. Pastor Brian Beeks said community members are invited to participate.
He added that a small amount of money goes a long way in the Pack Away Hunger program.
“We can fund a meal for just 30 cents,”Beeks said. “A donation of $100 will pay for more than 300 meals. For $1,000, an individual or organization could provide more than 3300 meals.”
Beeks said the event’s co-sponsors “have provided enough money to package 40,000,” but additional funds will help them package even more meals.
“In addition to donations, we need up to 150 volunteers for each of the shifts,” said Bill Bean, the coordinator for the Pack Away Hunger event.
He said volunteers will be working in teams of 10 people at a table, and each table will assemble several hundred meals. Bags will be filled with dry ingredients before they are weighed and sealed in packages.
“We envision a wide variety of community groups at those tables — youth groups, scouts, local businesses, service organizations, sports and hobby clubs, school groups, and senior citizens,” he said. “Everyone can help. Together we can save lives.”
The meals, he said, will be distributed to Hoosiers in need, as well as people suffering from hunger in Haiti and Guatemala.
The eight churches co-sponsoring the Pack Away Hunger undertaking are Faith Covenant, First Baptist Church of Monticello, Monticello Christian Church, Monticello Presbyterian Church, Monticello United Methodist Church, New Hope Lutheran Church, Reynolds United Methodist Church, Webb Chapel United Methodist Church, Zion Bethel Church and one business — White County Community Counseling Services.
Bean hopes to hear from people who may want to participate Saturday.
“Imagine feeding 40, 000 people,” he said. “Wouldn’t that be amazing — to have that kind of impact on so many people’s lives?”
To find out more about donating or volunteering, call Bill Bean at 574-870-2577 or contact the Monticello United Methodist Church at 574-583-5545.