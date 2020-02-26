MONTICELLO — City residents will see a spike in their water utility bill next month.
Beginning March 1, the city’s new water and wastewater rates will go into effect. All told, water bills will reflect a 12.5 percent increase while wastewater bills will show a 15 percent increase.
The Monticello City Council passed two ordinances in December in response to several state and federal mandates to mitigate sewer overflows, an aging water pipe and lift station infrastructure in Monticello, and a new water well field in the event the city’s current — and aging — wells fail.
“Monticello’s elected officials considered the impact of future projects which are mandated through the city’s agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management,” City Clerk Treasurer James Mann stated in a press release. “We are committed to managing these costs in the most efficient and sustainable manner while maintaining a commitment to the city’s future growth.”
The rate increases are part of a two-year overall plan to raise water and wastewater rates by 25 percent and 33 percent, respectively.
The last water bill increase took place in 2011, when the city lifted rates by 9.5 percent. The last wastewater increase was 2014 when the city elevated it by 56 percent.
“(The rate increases) sound like high numbers, but when you factor in the last rate increases that we had — 25 percent for water over the last nine years — that’s 3 percent per year,” City Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey told the Herald Journal for a story published last November. “Thirty-three percent for wastewater over the last six years is 6.4 percent per year because we haven’t had rate increases since the last big ones.
“I doubt the cable company has held their rates that low for the last eight years.”
The current average residential water bill is $19.62 for 4,000 gallons, plus an additional $5.39 for fire protection (fire hydrants and water mains, not the fire department). The current average residential wastewater bill is $60.40 based upon 4,000 gallons of water consumption.
The increases equate to about $2.45 more per month for 4,000-gallons for water service, and $9.06 more per month for 4,000-gallons of wastewater usage.
Downey said the ordinances had been in the works for the last two years, adding that it was an effort to minimize the impact residents will feel in their pocketbooks while ensuring the city is doing what is required to provide “safe, reliable drinking water to everyone.”
While the city is planning similar rate hikes in 2021, those increases were not included in the ordinances voted upon in December. The 2021 increases may be discussed and voted upon as necessary at some point later this year.
People who have questions or concerns about the rate increases are asked to contact their elected city council representative or call the city’s utility office at 574-583-5443.