MONTICELLO — The 2019 Christmas Parade sponsored by the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitors Bureau is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Kevin Page, WMRS Sunny 107.7 Radio, will emcee the annual parade with Butch Kramer.
Annually, Page and Kramer are parade emcees.
Kramer, this year, was the recipient of the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor — the George Armstrong Spencer Award. As such, he will be the parade grand marshal; however, he will exit his vehicle at the review stand to join Page.
“For several years, we have hosted an evening parade, the Parade of Lights,” chamber president Jack Faker said. “We are looking forward to another successful event this year.”
Other special parade entries will be the Chamber Business of the Year, Whiskey and Wine Saloon with owners Selina and Rudy Vargas, and Chamber Volunteer of the Year Courtney Bradshaw.
“In addition to giving awards to the top five entries, judges will select a Spectacular Sparkles Award, Most Creative Award, and a Parade Judges Pick,” said Janet Dold, chamber executive director. “We hope this will recognize as many entries as possible and create a more level field for judging entries.”
Parade check-in time at Meadowlawn Elementary School’s parking lot (South Street entrance) will begin at 4 p.m. The Ohio Street entrance will be closed until the parade starts.
The deadline for receiving entries is Dec. 3. Late entries will be placed at the parade’s end in the order in which they are received.
“We welcome industrial, small businesses, schools, churches and clubs to participate,” Faker said. “What better way to show your pride in our community than by being a part of this holiday tradition.”
Parade applications are available at the chamber office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, or call the chamber office at 574-583-7220.
The application is also available on the chamber’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/GreaterMonticelloChamber.