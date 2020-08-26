MONTICELLO — The fundraising campaign to build a new riverwalk along the banks of the Tippecanoe River in downtown Monticello reached its $50,000 goal — and then some.
The fundraising campaign, which officially ended Aug. 15, more than doubled its target goal, tallying $101,344 as of Aug. 24.
Once the fundraising reached around $75,000, the Monticello Redevelopment Corporation pushed for donors to help it reach the $100,000 level.
Because the riverwalk project surpassed its original $50,000 goal, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match it with an additional $50,000 grant, bringing the total to $151,344 raised.
“Thank you to all that have donated, supported and shared in this project. We are overwhelmed by your generosity,” stated a post on the Monticello Riverwalk’s Facebook page.
The next step is getting to work on the initial plaza that will greet visitors and serve as the entryway for the future riverwalk. “We are waiting on the city engineer to provide specifics so we can start accepting bids for demo and tree thinning,” MRC President Dan Oldenkamp stated in a social media message. “Moving the bell to its new home is the first step. We hope to have the bell moved and demo complete this fall, with construction of the first phase in early spring.”
The total cost of the plaza project was estimated earlier this year at $120,000. Any dollars left over will go toward future phases of the riverwalk construction.
The plaza will be next to the White County Historical Society. It will have a gazebo and benches on a patio-style area overlooking the Tippecanoe River. A set of stairs will eventually be built from the plaza leading down to the river and the envisioned walkway.
The bell, which is from the old fire station in downtown Monticello, will be moved to a corner lot on land donated to the MRC by Twin Lakes Painting.
During an initial unveiling of the project in February, Oldenkamp said the riverwalk will help give Monticello an identity it has been lacking.
“Monticello’s downtown has a bad history. The tornado (in 1974) wiped us out,” he said at the time. “What we do have are the lakes, but there is no way to access the lakes from downtown Monticello.”
Oldenkamp added that the MRC envisions a riverwalk with trails for hiking, food vendors, kayak and canoe rental areas, and places for people to “just have a seat” and enjoy the river.
Eventually, Oldenkamp said he’d like to see the riverwalk connect to other areas of the city, as well as to the Norway Dam and Bluewater Park to the north, and Delphi to the south.
“We’ve talked about the riverwalk for 30 years,” he said in February. “We are at a point now where it’s time to take the first step.”
The COVID-19 health emergency delayed the start of the campaign, which was originally scheduled to run from mid-April to early June. The fundraising effort restarted June 18.