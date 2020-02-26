MONTICELLO — The city’s long-talked-about riverwalk project is headed for a start date.
Dan Oldenkamp, president of the Monticello Redevelopment Commission — a group that has undertaken the project — announced plans Feb. 18 to start raising funds for the first phase of the riverwalk that city leaders have discussed for the last three decades.
Oldenkamp also unveiled the project’s logo of a smiling catfish leaping next to the words, “Monticello Riverwalk” and “Monticello Redevelopment Commission” in smaller lettering underneath it.
The riverwalk announcement came about a hour before news broke that Apex Parks Group was shuttering Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort.
The first phase will be construction of the White County Historical Society Plaza trailhead. It will have a gazebo and benches on a patio-style area overlooking the Tippecanoe River. A set of stairs will eventually be built from the plaza leading down to the river and the envisioned walkway.
The bell from the old fire station will be moved to a corner lot on land donated to the MRC by Twin Lakes Painting.
Oldenkamp said the riverwalk will help give Monticello an identity it has been lacking.
“Monticello’s downtown has a bad history. The tornado (in 1974) wiped us out,” he said. “What we do have are the lakes, but there is no way to access the lakes from downtown Monticello.”
Oldenkamp said the MRC envisions a riverwalk with trails for hiking, food vendors, kayak and canoe rental areas, and places for people to “just have a seat” and enjoy the river.
“(It will be) a way to connect us with one of our greatest resources — the water,” he said.
Oldenkamp said the riverwalk has the potential to grow even bigger, comparing it to Constitution Plaza shortly after the April 3, 1974, tornado that destroyed downtown Monticello.
“The hope is once we get going, it will snowball like Constitution Plaza, which started as a very small project. It’s beautiful,” he said. “It gets used all the time. That’s what we’re hoping for (with the riverwalk).”
In addition to bringing visitors to downtown, Oldenkamp said there is another economic advantage.
“Because Indiana has some weird alcohol laws, once the riverwalk (project) gets under way — it doesn’t have to be finished, it just has to be started — the number of liquor licenses in the city becomes open, unlimited,” he said.
Indiana’s liquor licenses are doled out based on population, but a quirk in the law allows municipalities an unlimited number of alcohol permits within 1,500 feet of a river. The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission formally calls these “Municipal Riverfront Development Projects” designed to spur economic development.
Cities such as Elkhart, Columbus and Lafayette have such developments.
“Why not take advantage of that,” Oldenkamp asked.
But to get off the ground, the project will need funding. Oldenkamp said the official kickoff to the MRC’s effort will begin April 7 at the Odd Fellows building in Monticello; a time for the event is yet to be determined.
From April 7 to May 30, the MRC hopes to raise $50,000 via Patronicity, a fundraising site the Streets of Monticello Association used for its walk-through project fundraiser in 2018. Should the riverwalk project reach the $50,000 target, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match it with an additional $50,000.
“But that’s only if we raise $50,000,” Oldenkamp said. “If we raise $49,999, we won’t get the match.”
Oldenkamp said the cost for the project is $120,000. The MRC, he said, will have several yet-to-be-announced events in April and May to help raise money.
Once the money is raised and matched, the project can qualify for various other funding, he said.
“Just getting started opens us up to a ton of grants that are available,” Oldenkamp said. “That’s one of the reasons why we need to get this started.”
Oldenkamp and Kaylee Hahn, Enjoy White County’s digital marketing director and MRC ad-hoc member, say they’re confident Indiana Beach’s closure will have little impact on the riverwalk fundraising. Enjoy White County promotes tourism in the area.
“The greater Monticello community is resilient and generous,” Hahn said. “We have seen this time and time again. It is now a goal that local residents and business owners see the riverwalk development as an opportunity to showcase what we have — sustainable assets including Lake Shafer, Lake Freeman and the Tippecanoe River. The riverwalk project is long overdue and the potential for a positive economic impact should be evaluated entirely separate from the Indiana Beach circumstance.”
Oldenkamp said groundbreaking for the riverwalk trailhead project should start later this summer.
Eventually, Oldenkamp said he’d like to see the riverwalk connect to other areas of the city, as well as to the Norway Dam and Bluewater Park to the north, and Delphi to the south.
“We’ve talked about the riverwalk for 30 years,” he said. “We are at a point now where it’s time to take the first step.”