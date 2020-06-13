MONTICELLO — The Monticello Riverwalk fundraising campaign is back on its legs.
Temporarily brushed to the side because of the COVID-19 health emergency and other events, the Monticello Redevelopment Commission is restarting its campaign to raise $50,000 toward the first phase of the project — the Monticello Riverwalk Plaza.
Dan Oldenkamp, the commission’s president, originally unveiled the plans Feb. 18 for the project, which he said has been “talked about” for the last 30 years.
The official fundraising campaign for the riverwalk project will now start June 18 and last until Aug. 15. If $50,000 is raised through local efforts, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s “CreatINgPlaces” program will match it.
“If we reach our goal,” Oldenkamp said. “To make the riverwalk a realty, we need the community’s help to reach our goal of $50,000.”
The money will go toward beginning the first phase of the riverwalk — a plaza trailhead at the White County Historical Society. It will have a gazebo and benches on a patio-style area overlooking the Tippecanoe River. A set of stairs will eventually be built from the plaza leading down to the river and the envisioned walkway.
The bell from the old fire station that now occupies the space will be moved to a corner lot on land donated to the MRC by Twin Lakes Painting.
Oldenkamp said the riverwalk will help give Monticello an identity it has been lacking.
“Not only will the Monticello Riverwalk Plaza connect our vibrant downtown to our beautiful lakes, it will also provide the community a space to gather where residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful, sweeping views of the lake,” he said. “This project will improve the quality of life in our community.”
Oldenkamp said some of the benefits of having a riverwalk include:
- Being located next to the White County Historical Society, a historic Carnegie Library building where the Riverwalk Plaza will honor the area’s collective history;
- Shape current and future economic development;
- Preserve property values;
- Provide infrastructure to promote health and wellness;
- Engage community support; and
- Create a vision for the community by utilizing its greatest assets — the lakes.
“Many communities in Indiana have benefited from the IHCDA ‘CreatINg Places’ program,” Oldenkamp said. “A vibrant downtown is vital to economic development opportunities. We believe that the riverwalk plaza will provide limitless opportunities to showcase the importance of our lakes and open the door to other initiatives.”
Funds are being solicited through Patronicity, a fundraising website the Streets of Monticello Association used for its downtown walk-through project fundraiser in 2018. Once the money is raised and matched, the project can qualify for various other funding, Oldenkamp said.
“Just getting started opens us up to a ton of grants that are available,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we need to get this started.”
Donations levels include:
- Minnow: $25, recognition on Facebook
- Shiner: $50, recognition on Facebook
- Catfish: $100, a plaque placed along the riverwalk
- Sunfish: $250, a plaque placed along the riverwalk
- Bluegill: $500, a plaque placed along the riverwalk
- Crappie: $1,000, a plaque placed a bench at the plaza (six available)
- Bass: $3,000, a plaque placed on a light pole at the plaza (two available)
- Walleye: $5,000, name placed on a bronze plaque as a major sponsor, plus a catfish plaque along the riverwalk
There is also a campaign to sell T-shirts emblazoned with the Monticello Riverwalk logo. More details will be released on that as they become available.
People can donate online at https://www.patronicity.com/project/monticello_riverwalk_plaza#!/ or by mailing a check to the Monticello Redevelopment Commission, or “MRC,” at 227 N. Main St. Monticello, IN 47960. Questions should be directed to Oldenkamp at oldenkamp@comcast.net.
For complete details and visuals of the Monticello Riverwalk Plaza, visit the Patronicity website.
“Like many initiatives in our area, completing large-scale projects like the riverwalk would not be possible without our community’s support and stakeholders’ buy-in,” Oldenkamp said