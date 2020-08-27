MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello was notified Thursday morning that it will receive a quarter of a million dollars from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The dollars will fund a grant aimed at helping city businesses with 20 employees or less affected by the COVID-19 health emergency.
It’s a part of the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ (OCRA) COVID-19 Response Program in which cities and towns could apply for up to $250,000 from funds derived from Indiana’s annual Community Development Block Grant allocation.
"“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis.” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a press release. “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
Each small business with 20 employees or less will be eligible to apply for up to $10,000 each.
"Thank you to everyone that has made this possible ... can't wait to share the news with our business owners," Mayor Cathy Gross wrote in an email Thursday morning. "Our small business grant committee will be meeting (Friday) to finalize application processes."
A little more than $243,700 will be made available for Monticello businesses, while the remainder will be used for grant administration service.
The $250,000 grant, referred to as Phase 2, will resemble the previous loan program (Phase 1) the city offered in May. According to figures supplied by the city, 19 of 23 businesses applied for an emergency loan to help them through.
Phase I was geared toward emergency release. Phase 2 is geared toward more long-term recover to recreate more resiliency for local businesses, Jones said.
Unlike the first round, Phase 2 is a grant, meaning businesses don’t have to repay it. The city of Monticello was not required to kick in any local dollars for the $250,000 grant because it offered the $50,000 loan program in May.
“Many of the business owners face already-slim margins, which make these grants even more essential for their survival,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of OCRA. “OCRA is pleased to be able to continue our support for small businesses which is integral to the recovery of Indiana’s rural economy.”
Dan Oldenkamp, a member of the selection committee that will determine which businesses are eligible for the grant, told the city council last month that the earlier round of loans was well received.
“Raising the number (of eligible businesses with up to 20 employees) and offering $10,000 versus $5,000 … I think we can do a lot of good with this,” he said. “This is the right direction for us to go.”
Oldenkamp said businesses that received a loan from the previous program may also apply for the grant, but that it would be taken into consideration when doling out dollars.
Randy Mitchell, president of White County Economic Development, said there shouldn’t be a shortage of applicants since a majority of Monticello businesses employ 20 people or less.
“Believe it or not, there are 563 (out of 652 local businesses), so there is plenty of opportunity,” he during last month's city council meeting. “We won’t run out of people that are eligible. We tend to think of the larger businesses, but it’s the smaller ones who are carrying us.”
Nearby Pulaski and Tippecanoe counties were each awarded similar $250,000 grants for their respective relief programs.
For more information, contact the the city office at 583-9889.