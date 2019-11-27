MONTICELLO — Nate Miller is calling it a career.
The assistant chief of the Monticello Police Department will be officially retired as of Nov. 29 after a little more than 20 years on the force.
His last official day on duty was Nov. 17.
“It’s time to move on, time to do something fresh,” he said. “The world has changed. It’s not the way it used to be. It’s harder for an old guy.”
Miller said he knew he wanted to be a police officer since second grade.
“It was 1982 in my second-grade class. A Lafayette police officer — Dennis Mitchell — visited us and he had a 66 Smith and Wesson in his holster,” he said. “He was talking about being a traffic policeman. Like magic, I decided that was something I wanted to do. When I went to college, I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”
Miller started as an intern in the early 1990s with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department while he attended Vincennes University. After graduation, Miller was offered full-time employment as a jailer and dispatcher.
“In those days, you cross-trained because there was one jailer and one dispatcher,” he said. “If either one of us got busy, the other could jump in and help.”
Miller then became town marshal in Walton and was a reserve officer for Monticello. He was offered a full-time job with the city in August 1999.
Miller noted the changes he’s seen during his career, from a passive attitude toward police to more of a welcoming tone.
“When I started it was middle ground. People would say ‘hi’ but now people come up to us with overwhelming support, shaking your hand, buying you a cup of coffee, telling us they appreciate what we do,” he said. “Then you have the other extreme.”
The other extreme are those who dislike the police.
“One time, I was eating my dinner or doing my job and was being photographed by people who are ‘policing the police,’” he said. “And these are people I known for 20 years.”
Overall, support for the Monticello police, he said, couldn’t be any better.
“People are very supportive,” Miller said. “I won’t forget the people who’ve supported me and the department.”
Other changes Miller has witnessed over the years includes computer in patrol cars, upgrades to 911 technology, cell phones and caller ID, and the introduction of the Taser.
“The Taser has been a great thing,” he said. “It’s a very humane way of controlling an out of control situation. It resolves a lot of issues.”
But Miller said he doesn’t care for body cameras.
“I’m old-fashioned. I don’t believe in body cameras,” he said. “The country should have enough respect (for police officers) to realize we’re not doing anything wrong. … An officer’s integrity and honesty are more important than a camera.”
Miller said he’s going to work in the private sector, but has plans to keep his hand in law enforcement at some level.
“The one thing I’ll miss the most is the brotherhood with my brothers on a daily basis, the jokes,” he said. “There’s no better community than a cop.”