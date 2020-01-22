MONTICELLO — Police are continuing their investigation into the armed robbery of a gas station that occurred Tuesday night on the city’s north side.
According to a press release from the Monticello Police Department, a 911 call was received at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday by the White County Communications Center regarding an armed robbery at the Monticello Citgo gas station, 1510 N. Main St., Monticello.
A preliminary investigation indicates an individual entered into the gas station, displayed a weapon and demanded money. An undetermined amount of money was given to the individual, who was last seen fleeing on foot.
The case is still under investigation.
Agencies assisting in the response were the White County Sheriff’s Department, Monon Police Department and the White County Prosecutor’s office.
The investigation is being conducted jointly with the Monticello Police Department and the White County Prosecutor’s office.
Police said no further information is available at this time, but will release more when it becomes available.
People with information about the armed robbery are urged to contact the Monticelo Police Department at 574-583-2256.