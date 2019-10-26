MONTICELLO — The city’s public safety employees will be getting a financial boost, thanks to a new pay matrix that was approved Monday.
The pay matrix offers salaries based on employees’ experience and education, which includes any extra training, certifications, etc. that are earned to make the employee more valuable to the city. It’s also an incentive for employees to stay with the city and not seek work elsewhere.
“We require — especially in the fire department — that our firemen become paramedics,” Mayor Ken Houston said during the ordinance’s first reading Oct. 7. “It takes a lot of schooling and a lot of effort, and there are some other rules and regulations that we put in here that they must meet, and we want to reward them for holding themselves to that standard.
“It’s the same thing with the police department; they’re never done preparing themselves.”
The new pay matrix will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The matrix is broken down into levels, beginning with a recruit to Level 4, the top pay on the scale. Each position has a level with an associated pay range, which in turn is based on one’s effort in attaining higher education and training related to their position.
For example, the chief (police and fire) starts off at $59,100 per year at Level 1, $60,100 at Level 2, $60,600 at Level 3 and $61,100 at Level 4. The assistant chief position begins at $54,000 at Level 1 to a maximum of $56,100 at Level 4.
Detectives/captains begin at $52,600 at Level 1 to $54,600 at Level 4; lieutenants range from $51,100 at Level 1 to $53,100 at Level 4; and firefighters/paramedics and patrolmen range from $50,100 at Level 1 to $52,100 at Level 4.
At the chief, detective/captain, lieutenant and firefighter/paramedic/patrolmen positions, the difference between Level 1 and Level 2 is $1,000, then $500 for each additional level thereafter, while the assistant chief position’s pay rises in $500 increments from levels 1-4.
“We are all very pleased with this,” Houston said. “We didn’t think it would take us two years, but it did. It’s a major step forward for the city of Monticello.”
The city’s fire department payroll for 2020 includes a Level 2 fire chief ($60,100), assistant fire chief ($55,100) and fire captain ($53,600), two Level 4 fire captains ($54,600), three fire lieutenants at levels 1, 2 and 3 ($51,100, $52,100 and $52,600), respectively; eight firefighter/paramedics at Level 2 ($51,100) and two at Level 1 ($50,100); and five recruits at $45,000 each.
The pay matrix also lists personnel pay $8.50 per call; part-time fire/rescue (PRN) at $12-$15 per hour; regular part-time fire/rescue at $14-$16 per hour, a fire secretary at $34,799 per year; and a fire part-time receptionist at $10 per hour.
A “PRN” is an employee used to fill in on an “as needed “basis; regular part-time personnel are those who are scheduled to work on a regular schedule throughout the year — usually an average of 24 hours per week.
The police department payroll for 2020 includes the chief at Level 2 ($60,100), assistant chief at Level 3 ($55,600), captain at Level 3 ($54,100), detective at Level 4 ($54,600), lieutenant at Level 4 ($53,100), four Level 4 patrolmen ($52,100), one Level 3 patrolman ($51,500), one Level 1 patrolman ($50,100), and one police recruit ($45,000).
Other positions include a part-time officer ($17 per hour), secretary ($34,927), three receptionists ($29,392 each), a part-time receptionist ($10 per hour), animal warden-ordinance officer ($31,150), a canine attendant ($10 per hour) and school crossing guards ($20 per day).
The work period for police is based on an officer working 86 hours in a 14-consecutive-day work period. The work period for the fire department is a firefighter/paramedic working 212 hours in a 28-consecutive-day work period.