MONTICELLO — The mayor and two members of the common council officially bid farewell Monday to their service to the city.
It was business as usual for Mayor Ken Houston and councilmen Tim McQuinn (Ward 3) and Phil Vogel (At-Large) serving their final meeting before a new council takes over next month. They oversaw passage of the new water and wastewater rate increase ordinances, approved a resolution to encumber funds, OK’d an ordinance to transfer funds and reviewed and pass accounts payable vouchers.
Houston, who served the city as mayor for the last eight years, will be replaced by Mayor-elect Cathy Gross, the city’s ADA and Title VI coordinator, but will remain on the council as the replacement for Vogel, who did not seek re-election.
McQuinn served four years and will be replaced by William “Bill” Cheever, who defeated McQuinn in last May’s primary election and did not face opposition in the November municipal election.
Vogel served on the council for eight years and was a member of the Monticello Board of Works for the four years prior.
“Thank you for putting up with me and good luck to the new council people in the future years coming,” he said. “I always tell people, ‘Get involved.’ If you want to do something, just get involved.”
Wad 1 Councilman Doug Pepple said he appreciated Vogel’s involvement with the council.
“Phil has been to about 200 meetings, served on many, many committees,” he said. “Having Phil on the council always gave me a sense of comfort knowing there was no misspent money because he keeps a pretty close eye on it.”
Pepple also said he appreciated McQuinn’s work on the ordinance committee, which involved studying and proposing new water and wastewater utility rates in 2020.
“It was a big job and I sure appreciate what you did,” he said.
McQuinn, in turn, thanked the council for allowing a “green fella” to serve.
“I have enjoyed being on the council. I feel more seasoned,” he said. “I hope to be used again in the future. I hope my days serving the public are not over.”
McQuinn said he regretted not voting negatively on issues that came before the council.
“But that’s because there wasn’t anything we did not coordinate on at the time to have the need to vote ‘no’ on,” he said. “We worked things out ahead of time and everything was positive for the city.”
Houston said the council didn’t always agree on matters, but they all had one thing in common.
“The city of Monticello is our priority,” he said. “It couldn’t have been better. I’ve just really appreciated the support you all have given me during my tenure as mayor. I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”
Clerk-Treasurer Jim Mann said there was “no doubt” in his mind that Houston was focused, from his first day in office, on moving Monticello forward.
“You had the resolve to get this city going,” he said. “You’ve made a huge difference in the city of Monticello. You expect a lot and we delivered a lot. I appreciate how you’ve set the mark.
Mann said he also appreciated Houston’s support for him.
“When I was first caucused in five years ago, you came to visit me at the courthouse and congratulated me,” he said. “You also told me that you had my back and that you’d help me along the way. You lived up to that every day that we’ve worked together and that has meant the world to me.”
The new mayor and council will meet for the first time at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at City Hall.