WINAMAC — A White County man and a Florida woman were killed Sunday night when their trike went off the road in rural Pulaski County.
According to Pulaski County Coroner Jon Frain, pronounced dead at the scene were Paulette Joslyn, 63, of Sebring, Fla., and her brother, Daniel Colombo, 59, of Monticello.
Frain said Colombo is believed to have been the operator of the motorcycle.
The pair were traveling westbound on County Road 550 South when, Frain said, the trike they were riding went off the road for an unknown reason.
Family has been notified. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology exam.