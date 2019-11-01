LOGANSPORT — A Monticello man was killed early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Logansport.
According to police, Brian Thomas, 44, of Monticello, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of US 35 near 18th Street around 1:30 a.m. when he collided with a semi-tractor trailer driven by Jerry W. Wright, 39, of Lafayette.
Thomas’ car then caught on fire, according to police reports.
Emergency personnel and officers with the Logansport Police Department were dispatched to the scene. The Logansport Fire Department extinguished the fire before extricating Thomas from the vehicle.
Thomas was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was later pronounced dead from his undisclosed injuries.
Wright suffered no injuries, according to police.
The southbound lanes of US 35 were closed for about three hours Friday morning while police worked the scene. Police said the crash is still under investigation.