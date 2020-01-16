MONTICELLO — The Monticello Kiwanis Club will again this year host “Third House” sessions at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.
The 2020 sessions are scheduled for Saturdays — Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 21. Each event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Participating in the event will be Sen. Brian Buchanan, and state representatives Don Lehe and Sharon Negele.
Buchanan represents all of White County in the Indiana Senate. Lehe represents White County precincts Prairie 1, Prairie 2, Monon, Big Creek, Union 1, Union 2, Union 3, Union 4, Union 5, Union 6, Union 7, Liberty, Cass, Jackson, and Lincoln in House District 25, and also parts of Tippecanoe, Cass, Carroll and Clinton counties.
Negele represents Princeton, West Point and Round Grove precincts in White County and also represents all of Benton and Warren counties, with part of Newton, Jasper, Fountain and Tippecanoe counties in House District 13.
The “Third House” will provide local citizens an opportunity to learn about legislation being considered during the current legislative session. In addition to an overview presented by the legislators, attendees will be given an opportunity to ask questions concerning issues in which they are particularly interested.
The event is sponsored by the Community Services Committee of Monticello Kiwanis Club.