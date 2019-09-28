MONTICELLO — As Cathy Gross works through her seventh year as Monticello’s Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VI coordinator, she has worked to provide a user-friendly community for everyone.
She was honored this year as the 2019 Coordinator of the Year by the Indiana ADA and Title VI Coordinators Association — an organization she helped start. In turn, Monticello Mayor Ken Houston and the City Council presented Gross with its own award recognizing her statewide honor.
“I am so very humbled to have been chosen as the 2019 ADA & Title VI Municipal Coordinator of the Year by my peers in the Indiana ADA & Title VI Coordinators Association,” she said. “This amazing group of public servants works hard every day to make sure Indiana communities are becoming livable and inclusive. I am grateful for their support and share this honor with every one of them.”
The ADA effectively became law in 1990 for government entities. If communities didn’t have an ADA coordinator, it couldn’t receive state or federal monies.
In 2012, Houston asked Gross, then a first-term city council member, to take on the project.
“It opened many doors and dollars for the city,” Gross told the HJ earlier this year. “It wasn’t any malfeasance that there wasn’t a coordinator. It just had not been a concern before that point.”
As a part of qualifying for state and federal money, every city and town was required to have an ADA coordinator to ensure the community meets requirements of being accessible to all of its residents.
“The mayor and I were in agreement from the beginning that we needed to make our community accessible with programs that would last and sustain … slow deliberate sustainable steps,” Gross said.
Houston said besides being the city’s ADA and Title VI coordinator, Gross also set up the city’s ADA transition plan; organized the Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA, ensuring all people the city serves has a voice in how to serve them in the best and most efficient way; and sits on the Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities.
“When I started this role, there were only three communities with ADA coordinators — myself and two others in the state,” Gross said.
The most recent project related to ADA is the city’s sidewalk overhaul on North Main Street between Harrison and Broadways streets, where crews have also installed sidewalk ramps for ADA compliance.