MONTICELLO — The Monticello Fire Department's second Stop, Drop and Run 5K fundraiser is set for Oct. 5.
The run starts at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. The event will begin and end at the firehouse at 911 W. South S.
The run will include age brackets and there will be a winner for each age group. All ages are welcome to participate.
Walkers are encouraged to participate in the event. Strollers are also welcome, but a portion of the run will be on gravel.
The fire department will also have an open house and lunch after the event. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted. The department will also host its firefighter Olympics for children.
The event will benefit the Fire Rescue Association which pays for the Monticello Fire Department's yearly scholarship donations, breakfast with Santa program and more.
To register, visit Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2GUOjqF. There will also be paper registration forms that can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the fire station's front office.
People can also register the day of the event.
Send an email to stopdroprun5k@gmail.com to request size and number of shirts needed. Shirts will also be on sale the day of the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.