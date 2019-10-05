MONTICELLO — The Monticello Fire Department’s second Stop, Drop and Run 5K starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. for those who did not already register online.
The run will start and end at the Monticello Fire Department, 911 W. South St. Cost is $25 to participate.
The run will include age brackets and there will be a winner for each age group. All ages are welcome to participate. Fire department officials also encourage walkers to participate. Strollers are also welcome, but they warn a portion of the run will be on gravel.
What’s more, the fire station will also have an open house and lunch following the event. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a “Firefighter Olympics” will take place for children who attend the event.
A free-will donation will be accepted as money raised will benefit the Fire Rescue Association, which pays for yearly scholarship donations, the Breakfast with Santa program and others.