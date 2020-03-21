The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between March 13-20, 2020:
March 13
12:48 a.m.— 3500 block of East Parses Road, Monticello, EMS call
7:54 a.m. — US 24, Monticello, Hazmat release investigation
9:34 a.m.— 12000 block of Clearwater Drive, Monticello, EMS call
10:29 a.m.— 400 block of East Main Street, Chalmers, EMS call
12:54 p.m. — 3900 block of East Lake Road 28, Monticello, natural vegetation fire
1:35 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
3:36 p.m.— 200 block of Railroad Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:10 p.m.— 100 block of Walnut Street, Chalmers, EMS call
5:06 p.m. — 400 block of East Lakeside Drive, Monticello, EMS call
9:55 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 14
7:45 a.m — 3800 block of West Shafer Drive, Monticello, public service assistance
9:03 a.m. — 2600 block of East Indiana 16, Brookston, EMS call
10:06 a.m. — 400 block of Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:06 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
12:10 p.m. — 800 block o South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
2:38 p.m. — 5600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
8:20 p.m. — 300 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
11:57 p.m. — 500 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 15
2:38 a.m. — 700 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
2:54 p.m. — Indiana Beach Road and North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:12 p.m. — 5500 block of North W, Monticello, EMS call
8:35 p.m. — Indiana 16 near Boy Scout Camp, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
8:36 p.m. — Indiana 16 near Boy Scout Camp, Monticello, rescue call canceled
March 16
1:19 a.m. — 5200 block of East Bayfront Court, Monticello, EMS call
3:14 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
8:53 a.m. — 500 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
9:32 a.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, assist invalid
12:15 p.m. — 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:29 p.m. — 6600 block of North Harris Loop, Monticello, EMS call
4:50 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:52 p.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, assist invalid
March 17
2:36 p.m. — 1000 block of West Broadway, Monticello, rescue responds to vehicle crash with injuries
7:26 p.m. — 1100 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, cooking fire confined to container
8:15 p.m. — 1100 block of North 1000 West, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
10:41 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
March 18
8:52 a.m. — 9800 block of North US 421, Monticello, EMS call
9:12 a.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
12:15 p.m. — 11800 block of West Windsor Road, Monticello, EMS call
1:29 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
6:16 p.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, assist invalid
March 19
12:33 a.m. — 2100 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, EMS call
2:57 a.m. — 400 block of East Third Street, Reynolds, EMS call
8:32 a.m. — South Bluff Street, vehicle fire
8:59 a.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, EMS call
2:52 p.m. — 200 block of West Second Street, Reynolds, EMS call
March 20
2:22 a.m. — 300 block of West Monroe Street, Monon, EMS call
3:54 a.m. — 400 block of Fowler Road, Brookston, EMS call
6:40 a.m. — US 421 North, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries