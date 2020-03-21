Monticello Fire Department logo

The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between March 13-20, 2020:

March 13

12:48 a.m.— 3500 block of East Parses Road, Monticello, EMS call

7:54 a.m. — US 24, Monticello, Hazmat release investigation

9:34 a.m.— 12000 block of Clearwater Drive, Monticello, EMS call

10:29 a.m.— 400 block of East Main Street, Chalmers, EMS call

12:54 p.m. — 3900 block of East Lake Road 28, Monticello, natural vegetation fire

1:35 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

3:36 p.m.— 200 block of Railroad Street, Monticello, EMS call

4:10 p.m.— 100 block of Walnut Street, Chalmers, EMS call

5:06 p.m. — 400 block of East Lakeside Drive, Monticello, EMS call

9:55 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

March 14

7:45 a.m — 3800 block of West Shafer Drive, Monticello, public service assistance

9:03 a.m. — 2600 block of East Indiana 16, Brookston, EMS call

10:06 a.m. — 400 block of Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call

12:06 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

12:10 p.m. — 800 block o South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

2:38 p.m. — 5600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

8:20 p.m. — 300 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

11:57 p.m. — 500 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call

March 15

2:38 a.m. — 700 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

2:54 p.m. — Indiana Beach Road and North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

3:12 p.m. — 5500 block of North W, Monticello, EMS call

8:35 p.m. — Indiana 16 near Boy Scout Camp, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries

8:36 p.m. — Indiana 16 near Boy Scout Camp, Monticello, rescue call canceled

March 16

1:19 a.m. — 5200 block of East Bayfront Court, Monticello, EMS call

3:14 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

8:53 a.m. — 500 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call

9:32 a.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, assist invalid

12:15 p.m. — 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call

12:29 p.m. — 6600 block of North Harris Loop, Monticello, EMS call

4:50 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

4:52 p.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, assist invalid

March 17

2:36 p.m. — 1000 block of West Broadway, Monticello, rescue responds to vehicle crash with injuries

7:26 p.m. — 1100 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, cooking fire confined to container

8:15 p.m. — 1100 block of North 1000 West, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries

10:41 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

March 18

8:52 a.m. — 9800 block of North US 421, Monticello, EMS call

9:12 a.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

12:15 p.m. — 11800 block of West Windsor Road, Monticello, EMS call

1:29 p.m. — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

6:16 p.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, assist invalid

March 19

12:33 a.m. — 2100 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, EMS call

2:57 a.m. — 400 block of East Third Street, Reynolds, EMS call

8:32 a.m. — South Bluff Street, vehicle fire

8:59 a.m. — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, EMS call

2:52 p.m. — 200 block of West Second Street, Reynolds, EMS call

March 20

2:22 a.m. — 300 block of West Monroe Street, Monon, EMS call

3:54 a.m. — 400 block of Fowler Road, Brookston, EMS call

6:40 a.m. — US 421 North, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Tags