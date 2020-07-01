The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between June 19-25, 2020:
June 19
3:02 a.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:53 a.m. — 1900 block of North Francis Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:54 a.m. — 1100 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call
7:20 p.m. — 6000 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call
7:32 p.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call
8:59 p.m. — 1000 block of East 100 South, Reynolds, carbon monoxide incident
11 p.m. — 500 block of Evergreen Court, Monon, EMS call
June 20
3:45 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
11:47 a.m. — 100 block of South Second Street, Chalmers, EMS call
12:25 p.m. — CR 1125 West, Monticello, grass fire
2:32 p.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:50 p.m. — 7100 block of North US 421, Delphi, vehicle fire
6:43 p.m. — 300 block of West Monroe Street, Monon, EMS call
7:40 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call
9:52 p.m. — 1000 block of North 375 East, Monticello, vehicle crash with injuries
11:59 p.m. — 500 block of Viking Lane, Monon, EMS call
June 21
6:32 a.m. — Mile marker 188 of I-65, Brookston, vehicle crash with injuries
9:56 a.m. — 1300 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, vehicle fire
5:06 p.m. — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call
6:13 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call
9 p.m. — 500 block of West Broadway, Monon, EMS call
June 22
7:21 a.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call
12:14 p.m. — 3300 block of North West Shafer, Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:14 p.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, assist invalid
2:49 p.m. — 5700 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
9:10 p.m. — 5200 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
11:35 p.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
June 23
5:16 a.m. — 2600 block of Rose Loop, Monticello, assist invalid
7:39 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
12:42 p.m. — 5700 block of North Lake Road 51, Monticello, EMS call
1:09 p.m. — 800 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:44 p.m. — 400 block of Heritage Road, Monticello, EMS call
9:27 p.m. — 1100 block of Arbor Court, Monticello, EMS call
June 24
9:12 a.m. — 7000 block of North 1225 West, Monticello, no accident found on arrival at dispatch address
11:07 a.m. — 7600 block of Barekman Court, Monticello, EMS call
12:07 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
1:37 p.m. — 11100 block of North Quiet Water Court, Monticello, gas leak
2:30 p.m. — 3400 block of Westwood Lane, Monticello, building fire
5:34 p.m. — 3400 block of South Westwood Lane, Monticello, building fire
June 25
1:45 a.m. — 5200 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, unintentional smoke detector activation
9:04 a.m. — 300 block of South Second Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:26 a.m. — 300 block of East 325 North, Monticello, vehicle crash with injuries
9:29 a.m. – 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:07 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:44 p.m. — 500 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:50 p.m. — 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:05 p.m. — 6500 block of Aspen Drive, Monticello, EMS call
11:53 p.m. — 4700 block of North 1150 East, Idaville, EMS call