Monticello Fire Department logo

The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between June 19-25, 2020:

June 19

3:02 a.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call

6:53 a.m. — 1900 block of North Francis Street, Monticello, EMS call

11:54 a.m. — 1100 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call

7:20 p.m. — 6000 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call

7:32 p.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call

8:59 p.m. — 1000 block of East 100 South, Reynolds, carbon monoxide incident

11 p.m. — 500 block of Evergreen Court, Monon, EMS call

June 20

3:45 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

11:47 a.m. — 100 block of South Second Street, Chalmers, EMS call

12:25 p.m. — CR 1125 West, Monticello, grass fire

2:32 p.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Street, Monticello, EMS call

4:50 p.m. — 7100 block of North US 421, Delphi, vehicle fire

6:43 p.m. — 300 block of West Monroe Street, Monon, EMS call

7:40 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call

9:52 p.m. — 1000 block of North 375 East, Monticello, vehicle crash with injuries

11:59 p.m. — 500 block of Viking Lane, Monon, EMS call

June 21

6:32 a.m. — Mile marker 188 of I-65, Brookston, vehicle crash with injuries

9:56 a.m. — 1300 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, vehicle fire

5:06 p.m. — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call

6:13 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call

9 p.m. — 500 block of West Broadway, Monon, EMS call

June 22

7:21 a.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call

12:14 p.m. — 3300 block of North West Shafer, Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:14 p.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, assist invalid

2:49 p.m. — 5700 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

9:10 p.m. — 5200 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

11:35 p.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement

June 23

5:16 a.m. — 2600 block of Rose Loop, Monticello, assist invalid

7:39 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

12:42 p.m. — 5700 block of North Lake Road 51, Monticello, EMS call

1:09 p.m. — 800 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:44 p.m. — 400 block of Heritage Road, Monticello, EMS call

9:27 p.m. — 1100 block of Arbor Court, Monticello, EMS call

June 24

9:12 a.m. — 7000 block of North 1225 West, Monticello, no accident found on arrival at dispatch address

11:07 a.m. — 7600 block of Barekman Court, Monticello, EMS call

12:07 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

1:37 p.m. — 11100 block of North Quiet Water Court, Monticello, gas leak

2:30 p.m. — 3400 block of Westwood Lane, Monticello, building fire

5:34 p.m. — 3400 block of South Westwood Lane, Monticello, building fire

June 25

1:45 a.m. — 5200 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, unintentional smoke detector activation

9:04 a.m. — 300 block of South Second Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:26 a.m. — 300 block of East 325 North, Monticello, vehicle crash with injuries

9:29 a.m. – 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

10:07 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

6:44 p.m. — 500 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call

8:50 p.m. — 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:05 p.m. — 6500 block of Aspen Drive, Monticello, EMS call

11:53 p.m. — 4700 block of North 1150 East, Idaville, EMS call