The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 14-21, 2020:
- 12:09 a.m. Feb. 14 — 200 block of West 2nd Street, Burnettsville, building fire
- 4:40 a.m. Feb. 14 — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:45 a.m. Feb. 14 — 500 block of East Fourth Street, Brookston, EMS call
- 8:51 a.m. Feb. 14 — 1000 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:49 p.m. Feb. 14 — 100 block of East Broadway, Monticello, EMS call
- 1:11 p.m. Feb. 14 — 5300 block of East Quiet Water Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 1:29 p.m. Feb. 14 — 5300 block of East Quiet Water Court, Monticello, medical assist, assist EMS crew
- 2:03 p.m. Feb. 14 — 500 block of South Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:02 p.m. Feb. 14 — 6300 block of Quail Run Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 — 1100 block of North Saddlebrook Court, Monticello, HazMat release investigation
- 4:59 a.m. Feb. 15 — 700 block of West Broadway, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:58 a.m. Feb. 15 — 1100 block of Foxwood Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:38 p.m. Feb. 15 — 6800 block of North Skaggs Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 1:56 p.m. Feb. 15 — 3700 East Lake Road 28 West, Monticello, building fire
- 3:40 p.m. Feb. 15 — 8400 block of North Kiger Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:19 p.m. Feb. 15 — 11200 block of East 400 North, Monticello, rescue call canceled en route
- 9:24 p.m. Feb. 15 — 200 block of South Prairie, Brookston, EMS call
- 2:23 a.m. Feb. 16 — 100 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:37 a.m. Feb. 16 — 7500 block of Bridge Road, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:49 a.m. Feb. 16 — 7500 block of Bridge Road, Monticello, medical assist
- 6:08 a.m. Feb. 16 — 5400 block of East Highchew Court, Monticello, assist invalid
- 9:11 a.m. Feb. 16 — 4500 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:25 a.m. Feb. 16 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:51 a.m. Feb. 16 —- 1300 block of West Hanawalt, Monticello, assist invalid
- 4:38 p.m. Feb. 16 — 1100 block of Arbor Court, Monticello, EMS call canceled en route
- 5:17 p.m. Feb. 16 — 200 block of North Indiana 39, Monticello, medical assist
- 6:27 p.m. Feb. 16 — 300 block of South Main Street, Monticello, EMS call canceled en route
- 12:08 p.m. Feb. 17 — 110 block of East 3rd Street, Brookston, EMS call
- 2:06 p.m. Feb. 17 — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:41 p.m. Feb. 17 — 5000 block of North Canyon, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:50 p.m. Feb. 17 — US 24 and 300 West, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 5:37 a.m. Feb. 19 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:39 a.m. Feb. 18 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:14 p.m. Feb. 18 — 10500 block of Lakeview Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
- 12:18 p.m. Feb. 19 — 500 block of West Marian Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:38 p.m. Feb. 18 — 800 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 4:49 p.m. Feb. 19 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:48 p.m. Feb. 19 — Indiana 16 West, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 9:49 p.m. Feb. 19 — Indiana 16 and West Shafer Drive, Monon, extrication of victims from vehicle
- 10:26 p.m. Feb. 19 — 200 block of North Race Street, Monon, EMS call
- 2:12 a.m. Feb. 20 — 10900 block of Lower Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 4:12 a.m. Feb. 20 — 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:07 a.m. Feb. 20 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:10 a.m. Feb. 20 — 1500 block of West Smithson Road, Reynolds, EMS call
- 4:31 p.m. Feb. 20 — Interstate 65 between 188-189 mile posts, Brookston, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 5:25 p.m. Feb. 20 — 7100 block of North Lakewood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:49 p.m. Feb. 20 — 600 block of South Bluff Street, Monticello, medical assist
- 3:45 a.m. Feb. 21 — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, assist invalid
- 5:59 a.m. Feb. 21 — 8300 block of North 200 West, Monon, EMS call
- 9:48 a.m. Feb. 21 — 600 block of South Bluff Street, Monticello, EMS call