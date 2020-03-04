The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 21-28, 2020:
- 3:19 a.m. Feb. 21 — 1600 block of North Brandywine Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 3:45 a.m. Feb. 21 — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, assist invalid
- 5:49 a.m. Feb. 21 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 5:59 a.m. Feb. 21 — 8300 block of North 200 West, Monon, EMS call
- 10:52 p.m. Feb. 21 — 3300 block of North 1450 East, Burnettsville, EMS call
- 12:02 a.m. Feb. 22 — 5700 block of North 1400 East, Burnettsville, EMS call
- 6:33 a.m. Feb. 22 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:44 a.m. Feb. 22 — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:55 a.m. Feb. 22 — 4500 block of East 400 South, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:57 a.m. Feb. 22 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:22 p.m. Feb. 22 — 9300 block of South 300 East, Brookston, EMS incident
- 6:06 p.m. Feb. 22 — Dollar General at North Main Street, Monticello, Passenger vehicle fire
- 8:17 p.m. Feb. 22 — 100 block of West Broadway, Monticello, alarm system malfunction
- 5:57 p.m. Feb. 23 — 900 block of Lee Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:16 a.m. Feb. 23 — 200 block of South Railroad Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:27 p.m. Feb. 23 — 4500 block of East 400 North, Monticello, Call canceled en route
- 11:53 a.m. Feb. 24 — 6800 block of North Skaggs Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:41 p.m. Feb. 24 — 500 block of Twin Lakes Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
- 3:07 p.m. Feb. 24 — 11000 block of North Quiet Water Circle, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:20 p.m. Feb. 24 — 500 block of East Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:29 p.m. Feb. 24 — 500 block of Beechwood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:46 p.m. Feb. 24 — 300 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
- 10:48 p.m. Feb. 24 — 100 block of East 4th Street, Reynolds, EMS call
- 11:22 p.m. Feb. 24 — 100 block of West 2nd Street, Burnettsville, EMS call
- 7:40 a.m. Feb. 25 — 100 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25 — 600 block of Terry Ho Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:01 a.m. Feb. 25 — 500 block of West Jefferson Street, Monticello, assist invalid
- 12:31 p.m. Feb. 25 — 100 block of East Pierce Creek, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:48 p.m. Feb. 25 — 300 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:55 p.m. Feb. 25 — 10900 block of North Lower Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 10:53 p.m. Feb. 25 — 900 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 5:56 a.m. Feb. 26 — 6100 block of East 175 North, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:25 a.m. Feb. 26 — 100 block of West Second Street, Burnettsville, EMS call
- 7:57 a.m. Feb. 26 — Freeman Road South, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:11 a.m. Feb. 26 — Freeman Road, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 10:32 a.m. Feb. 26 — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
- 12:06 p.m. Feb. 26 — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
- 12:38 p.m. Feb. 26 — 500 block of South Bluff Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:08 p.m. Feb. 26 — 7200 block of North 300 East, Monon, EMS call
- 5:15 p.m. Feb. 26 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 5:47 p.m. Feb. 26 — 3700 block of East Bailey Road, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:10 p.m. Feb. 26 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26 — 400 block of Tioga Road, Monticello, assist invalid
- 1:23 a.m. Feb. 27 — 200 block of North Main Street, Monticello, rescue responds to vehicle crash, accident with injuries
- 10:25 a.m. Feb. 27 — 4400 block of East 650 South, Brookston, EMS call
- 11:04 a.m. Feb. 27 — 6500 block of East Riverview Road, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:44 p.m. Feb. 27 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, EMS call
- 4:58 p.m. Feb. 27 — 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:35 a.m. Feb. 28 — 400 block of South Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28 — 2200 block of North Sullivan Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:29 p.m. Feb. 28 — 2200 block of North Sullivan Court, Monticello, gas leak
- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, vehicle accident with injuries