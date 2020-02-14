The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 8-14, 2020:
- 3:29 a.m. Feb. 8 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:59 a.m. Feb. 8 — 9900 block of East 300 North, Idaville, EMS call
- 12:44 p.m. Feb. 8 — 800 block of South South Street, Brookston, EMS incident
- 2:50 p.m. Feb. 8 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 4:05 p.m. Feb. 8 — 11800 block of North 1000 West, Monticello, EMS call
- Noon Feb. 9 — 2300 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
- 11:38 a.m. Feb. 9 — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:15 p.m. Feb. 9 — 1100 East north of 475 North, Idaville, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 12:09 a.m. Feb. 10 — 400 block of South Maple Street, Monticello, assist invalid
- 1:37 p.m. Feb. 10 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:15 p.m. Feb. 10 — 6500 block of Aspen Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:25 p.m. Feb. 10 — 11100 block of North 875 West, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:14 a.m. Feb. 11 — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, assist invalid
- 7:19 a.m. Feb. 11 — US 24 and 100 West, Reynolds, motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 12:02 p.m. Feb. 11 — 100 block of Holden Drive, Brookston, EMS call
- 4:17 p.m. Feb. 11 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 5:10 p.m. Feb. 11 — 300 block of South 6th Street, Monticello, public service
- 9:16 p.m. Feb. 11 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:40 a.m. Feb. 12 — 6600 block of North 300 East, Monon, EMS call
- 12:23 a.m. Feb. 12 — 11100 block of North 875 West, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:18 a.m. Feb. 12 — 1100 block of Grace Court, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:49 a.m. Feb. 12 — 400 block of East 8th Street, Brookston, EMS call
- 1:42 p.m. Feb. 12 — 300 block of South Third Street, Monticello, lock-out
- 2:15 p.m. Feb. 12 — 4000 block of East Luse Road, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:21 p.m. Feb. 12 — 400 block of Gordon Road, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:50 p.m. Feb. 12 — 700 block of West Park Street, Monon, EMS call
- 6:41 p.m. Feb. 12 — 2900 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:05 a.m. Feb. 13 — 6500 block of East 350 North, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:34 a.m. Feb. 13 — 500 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:58 p.m. Feb. 13 — 1200 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:39 p.m. Feb. 13 — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 3:26 p.m. Feb. 13 — US 24 West, Burnettsville, motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 5:02 p.m. Feb. 13 — 400 block of North US 421, Reynolds, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 6:11 p.m. Feb. 13 — 1500 block of Indiana 16, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 12:09 a.m. Feb. 14 — 200 block of West 2nd Street, Burnettsville, building fire
- 4:40 a.m. Feb. 14 — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call