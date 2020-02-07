The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls between Feb. 1-6, 2020:
- 1:06 p.m. Feb. 1 — 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
- 1:57 p.m. Feb. 1 — 800 block of South 6th Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:38 p.m. Feb. 1 — 6300 block of US 24, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:55 p.m. Feb. 1 — Interstate 65 southbound, mile marker 185, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 9:31 p.m. Feb. 1 — 11000 block of South 500 West, Brookston, EMS call
- 2:44 a.m. Feb. 2 — 400 block of South Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 1:39 p.m. Feb. 2 — 1900 block of North Francis Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 3:54 p.m. Feb. 2 — 4100 block of East Walnut Ridge Loop, Brookston, EMS call
- 7:54 p.m. Feb. 2 — 200 block of North Goslee, Yeoman, EMS call
- 8:27 p.m. Feb. 2 — 800 block of South 6th Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 9:06 a.m. Feb. 3 — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 10:43 a.m. Feb. 3 — 11000 block of North 1175 West, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:55 p.m. Feb. 3 — US 24, Reynolds, Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle
- 8:57 p.m. Feb. 3 — 300 block of West Harrison Street, Monon, EMS call
- 10:10 p.m. Feb. 3 — CR 225 West, Reynolds, Rescue responds to a vehicle crash, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address
- 2:54 a.m. Feb. 4 — 6300 block of East 400 North, Monticello, EMS call
- 8:56 a.m. Feb. 4 — 400 block of West Jefferson Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 2:12 p.m. Feb. 4 — 500 block of Turpie Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 — 600 block of Juanita Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 12:01 a.m. Feb. 5 — US 421 and 375 North, Reynolds, EMS call canceled en route
- 2:18 a.m. Feb. 5 — 9100 block of North 1128 West, Monticello, EMS call
- 10:25 a.m. Feb. 5 — 1100 block of Poplar Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
- 8:43 a.m. Feb. 5 — 10-1400 West Broadway Street, Monticello, HazMat release investigation with no HazMat
- 12:37 p.m. Feb. 5 — 300 block of South West Street, Idaville, EMS call
- 5:16 p.m. Feb. 5 — 600 block of East 4th Street, Brookston, EMS call
- 6:06 p.m. Feb. 5 — 500 block of North 6th Street, Monticello, Rescue responds to a vehicle crash
- 1:37 a.m. Feb. 6 — 2200 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 6:20 a.m. Feb. 6 — 200 block of East Water Tower Drive, Monon, EMS call
- 10:14 a.m. Feb. 6 — 3800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:13 a.m. Feb. 6 — 3800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:13 a.m. Feb. 6 — 1200 block of North 6th Street, Monticello, Alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
- 11:19 a.m. Feb. 6 — 500 block of West Washington Street, Monticello, EMS call
- 11:20 a.m. Feb. 6 — 500 block of West Washington Street, Monticello, Medical assist, assist EMS crew
- 1:43 p.m. Feb. 6 — 9400 block of North 400 West, Monon, EMS call