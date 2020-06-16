MONTICELLO — Country music singer/songwriter Garth Brooks is coming to Monticello … sort of.
Brooks, know for hit songs such as “Friends in Low Places,” “Just Dance” and many others, is set for a one-night concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in the U.S. and Canada.
And one of those will be the Lake Shore Drive-In, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello.
The concert will be broadcast to each participating drive-in theater and has been dubbed the “largest-ever one-night show” to play across North America.
The show is slated for 8:30 p.m. June 27.
Encore Live, a leading event production company, will produce the event.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Tickets for the June 27 show will go on sale at noon June 19. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
There, people will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in the area. Tickets are General Admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive.
Each ticket will admit one car or truck, but don’t plan on cramming 10 people into it as each vehicle can only have “as many people as there are legal seat belts.”
The event will take place rain or shine.
“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Walter Kinzie, Encore Live founder and CEO. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as all state and local health mandates. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
Brooks is a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year selection, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at more than 10 million album sales each. He remains the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales.
In March, Brooks received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.
In January, Billboard announced that Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s.