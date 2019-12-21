MONTICELLO — For Curt Grigsby, there’s nothing better in life than entertaining a crowd.
“I stepped out on the stage — there were footlights and stage lights. I thought, ‘Man, this is all I want to do,’” he describes of his first acting gig with the Logansport Civic Theater in 1970.
Grigsby’s acting bug could not be kept at bay for long — four years actually.
The executive producer of RetroAct Productions based in Monticello for 42 years, Grigsby left the life of an insurance salesman in 1973 to take to the stage. He went straight to the bank, borrowing $3,000 to start the production company, whose first show opened for a sellout crowd on April 30, 1974.
And Grigsby’s been a traveling man ever since — until now as he can add “author” to his resume.
Titled “Shoes That Fit,” the book chronicles Grigsby’s years in dinner theater entertainment from the beginning, as well as some of the characters with whom he’s crossed paths.
“It’s a good read,” he said.
Grigsby said he decided to write the book because he didn’t want the information he has to “die with me.”
“I wanted someone to be able to look at it and know what happened,” he said. “Some of the characters (in the book) are unbelievable.”
The book contains humorous and serious accounts of events he experienced. Some stories may be considered inappropriate for some readers but most are suitable for most audiences.
Grigsby said he’s had the book title in mind for several years.
“I didn’t have a place to use it until I wrote this book,” he said.
He explained the title reflects his philosophy as a director.
“I was frequently casting shows. I had a gut feeling for what pleased audiences and what kind of a person should be placed in a particular role,” he said. “I used to explain to my directors, ‘When you cast a show, make sure the person you put in the part fits that part.’ It’s like going to a shoe store. You have to buy shoes that fit. If you don’t, you’ll be sorry.”
Grigsby said the book explains his favorite role in which he plays a blind man. Having no experience with blindness, he visited a school for blind students in Louisville, Ky.
“They helped me,” he sad. “I learned a lot from them. I was there for eight days and when I left, they asked me to let them know where I will be performing so they could come and see me. That’s the term they used.”
These and other anecdotes can be found in the 90-page paperback edition, which is sold on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It was published Nov. 7 by Newman Springs Publishing Inc., of New Jersey, and sells for $13.95.
When searching for the book online, Grigsby said one must search using his name, C.C. Grigsby.
“If you search for ‘Shoes That Fit,’ you’ll get five pages of actual shoes,” he said. “You have to use my name.”
Grigsby will sign copies of his book starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at the AMVETS post on Northwestern Avenue in Monticello. He’ll be there, he said, until he runs out of books.