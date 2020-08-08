MONTICELLO — The city received some good news Thursday morning in its push to upgrade it water and wastewater delivery systems.
Monticello was one of 24 communities statewide to receive grant funding to improve its water infrastructure.
Monticello will receive $600,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, while the city of Delphi will get $596,233 for water and wastewater improvements.
“Even in these trying times, Monticello keeps moving forward, making a difference in our community EVERYDAY!” wrote Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross in an email.
Monticello’s funding will upgrade 4,000 lineal feet of 4-inch and 6-inch water mains, replace seven fire hydrants and add eight new 6-inch water valves,
Delphi will use its funds to reconnect 56 services, replace various lengths of 2-inch galvanized piping and add eight new hydrants to six different services areas.
“This is great news for Delphi and Monticello,” state Sen. Brian Buchanan, R-District 7, said. “Keeping our wastewater and drinking water infrastructure up to date is critical for the health and well-being in our community. I applaud local leaders’ efforts to secure these grants and look forward to seeing the completion of these projects and the positive impact they will have on our district.”
Monticello and Delphi were two of 24 communities to receive a portion of the $15 million made available by OCRA.
“By investing in our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a press release. “These grants are supporting projects that are crucial to rural communities’ continual economic development and improving the quality of life for its residents.”
Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assist units of local government with various community projects such as: infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development..
Funding for OCRA’s CDBG programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for Indiana by OCRA.
“The leadership of these grant recipients embodies strategic planning, hard work and dedication to improving their communities,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of OCRA. “Proper planning is necessary to ensure Hoosier’s quality of life can grow as we are coping through a pandemic.”
The goals of the Wastewater/Drinking Water Program are to protect the health and environment, reduce utility rates for low-to-moderate income communities and improve rural infrastructure to enable long-term economic growth. Eligible Wastewater/Drinking Water Program projects include many aspects of wastewater improvements and drinking water system improvements.
The second round of the 2020 CDBG program begins Aug. 24, with proposals due Sept. 24 and final applications due Nov. 20. For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.