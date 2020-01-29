MONTICELLO — The attorney for a Monticello couple arrested after a run-in with law enforcement last summer at their Lake Freeman property says he wants his clients’ side of the story to be made public.
The couple, Peter Lassale and his wife, Renata LaSalle, both of Monticello (formerly of Chesterton), were arrested July 13, 2019, by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after, according to the official report, one of its officers spotted a personal watercraft being operated on Lake Freeman without the required registration numbers properly displayed. It later devolved into a brief standoff at the couple’s lake house in the 700 block of Orchard Court, Monticello.
Things started to get out of hand, according to the couple, when DNR Conservation Officer Kyle Whitlow pulled up and allegedly twice bumped into Lassale’s WaveRunner.
“Brand new WaveRunner, 2019, just bought it three weeks before all this happened,” Lassale said, with his attorney, Cole Galloway, of Merrillville, present. “I had all the numbers on but the sticker was in the mail.”
The official DNR press release stated at the time that Lassale allegedly struck Whitlow’s watercraft, then fled toward the shore at a high rate of speed. Once near shore, the press release added that Lasalle jumped from his watercraft, swam to a nearby pier and went into the lake house.
Conservation Officer Jarred Coffing and Carroll County Sheriff’s Detective Tony Liggett, who were also on boat patrol in the area, arrived soon thereafter, according to the press release. Officers formed a perimeter around the house and established verbal contact with Lassale, it states.
The press release stated LaSalle was “quickly arrested” after arriving on scene from her personal watercraft and “began fighting with Liggett as he worked to maintain a perimeter on the house.” Officials said she was quickly arrested.
DNR officials said at the time that as officers on scene awaited additional backup, Lasalle allegedly yelled at officers that he was going to retrieve a gun.
Lassale said he wasn’t running from the officers, adding that he was retrieving the requested paperwork for the WaveRunner.
“I am unaware of what he calls in,” Lassale said. “He apparently said, ‘He’s got a gun,’ and (Renata) says, ‘He didn’t say that. He’s getting the paperwork that you asked for.’”
LaSalle said she was calling out for Lassale to come downstairs with the paperwork, but felt her arm being grabbed, then wrestled to the ground and a knee being pressed against her back.
“I went in thinking maybe I need to go help him because I know where all that paperwork is,” LaSalle said. “I went up and saw two DNR officers and said, ‘Officers, how can I help you?’ Then I felt my arm being grabbed. I’m screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘I didn’t do anything.’”
LaSalle alleges one of the officers began “banging her head” against the ground, adding that she was also inappropriately touched.
While upstairs retrieving the paperwork, Lassale said he heard a “commotion” and began recording with his phone.
“This guy’s like 300 pounds and used his knee pressed up against her spine and he’s banging her head,” Lassale said. “The other guy grabs his Taser, so I decide not to come out.”
Lassale said other officers arrived on scene and began “racking shotguns and bringing out AR-15s and a K-9 officer.
“I tell them, ‘Get your hands off my wife. I’m recording this,’” he said. “They’re beating the crap out of my wife. Now they’re pointing shotguns at me, so I get away from the front door so I don’t get shot.
“All over a WaveRunner. I can’t believe this,” Lassale added.
At that point, with assistance from Monticello police and a White County Sheriff’s Department K-9, officers forced entry into the house and conservation officers took Lasalle into custody. LaSalle was arrested shortly after arriving on her personal watercraft.
Before being handcuffed, Lassale said he hid his phone, with a recording of the incident, underneath a couch. At that point, Lassale said police didn’t seem concerned about locating guns.
“They bring Renata into the house and demand to know where my phone was,” he said. “They’re not looking for guns, they’re looking for the recording. They get the phone number from Renata, call it and find it ringing under the couch.”
Lassale was originally charged with misdemeanor boating while intoxicated, and felony charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and intimidation. LaSalle was originally charged with misdemeanor boating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, and a felony charge of battery on law enforcement.
Those charges were later reduced to resisting law enforcement for Lassale and battery against a public safety official for LaSalle.
“We weren’t intoxicated. That’s why we never got charged for it. Zero point zero,” he said. “There were no guns in the house. There were never drugs in the house. They took our phone for three weeks and deleted the video.”
“Instead of protecting and serving, they were terrorizing and abusing us in our own safety zone. Had (the DNR officer) asked if we wanted to file a report for damages he had done to our WaveRunner,” that would have been the end of it, LaSalle said. “That’s what should have happened. But instead it was a concocted story that escalated.
“You would have thought it was a hostage situation.”
Both Lassale and LaSalle said they place no blame on Monticello police or the White County Sheriff’s Department.
“They came in blind,” Lassale said. “We support law enforcement.”
Galloway, the attorney, said he understands why the DNR stopped to check out Lassale’s registration on his watercraft.
“But what’s confusing to my clients is, ‘Who was he protecting if he came to confront Pete (Lassale)?’” Galloway said. “If they thought there was something more, they could have done something better. I don’t think (officers) responded with the appropriate amount of force or questions to get to where they are.
“At some point in this altercation, there was mention of a gun. They never found a gun. It doesn’t even appear they searched for a gun. They searched for a cell phone.”
Lassale said he has never owned, been asked to or actually fired a gun.
“That wouldn’t even come out of my mouth,” he said. “I had two employees (as guests that day) there who work for me. I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to get a gun,’ in front of my employees? That doesn’t even make sense.”
Galloway said the case is still under investigation, but he wanted to get his clients’ side of the story to the public because, so far, people only know one side of it.
“We are going to make sure that my clients are defended properly throughout this case because justice needs to be served — and it wasn’t in this case — and it hasn’t been brought to anyone’s attention as to what transpired,” he said.
Galloway said a tort claim has been filed against White County and “each individual officer” that was involved. A tort claim sets forth an alleged wrongful act and could be the first step in a possible lawsuit.
“There is a lot going on here that we have to further pursue, but my clients feel like they’ve been wronged and there has been a lot of harm that gone on in their life because of this,” he said. “These officers need to he held accountable, whether they are being accurate with their statements or not. We need to get to the bottom of this and make sure everyone knows the true story, as well as both sides of the story.”
Lassale said the arrest and subsequent trial, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 17 in White County Superior Court, has harmed their personal and professional reputations in the real estate business.
“It’s been so harmful to our reputation,” he said. “I lost a whole developer. I lost a whole subdivision. I’ve lost so much revenue. … This town needs to know what happened.”
Galloway said both Lassale and LaSalle could lose their professional real estate licenses.
“A big issue here is, if my clients have these charges stick, it’s going to affect their lives, their careers because in their industry you have to answer annually whether or not you have any felony charges on your record,” he said. “Once you answer that, it determines whether you get to renew your license or not.
“This is what they believe happened. This is what they lived through. Their side of the story needs to be told as well,” Galloway said.
White County Prosecutor Robert Guy said he couldn’t provide a comment for this story because the case is currently in litigation.