MONTICELLO — Meeting dates and times for several city municipal boards have been set for 2020.
Monticello Common Council meetings will remain the same, meeting at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month, with the exception of Jan. 21 (day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day), Feb. 18 (day after President’s Day) and Sept. 8 (day after Labor Day).
The city’s Board of Works and Safety will meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month — usually about 30 minutes before that day’s common council meeting, with the exception of Jan. 21 and Feb. 18.
The city of Monticello’s observed holidays for 2020 are:
- Jan. 1 – New Years Day
- Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Feb. 17 — President’s Day
- May 25 — Memorial Day
- July 3 — Independence Day (July 4 falls on a Saturday)
- Sept. 7 — Labor Day
- Oct. 12 — Columbus Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving holiday
- Dec. 24-25 — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day