MONTICELLO — An infusion of cash is always a good thing, especially when it will go toward public and employee safety.
Four Monticello city departments received such a boost last week when the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc. (IPEP) gave nearly $37,500 in 2020 safety grants.
Chris Venters, of Harmon-McClintic Insurance in Monticello, helped facilitate the grants.
Each department was awarded funds to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs to reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.
Departments receiving grants were the wastewater and utilities department, fire and police departments, and the parks and recreation department.
“IPEP is proud to partner with (Monticello) Mayor Cathy Gross and several city of Monticello department heads, along with Chris Venters of Harmon-McClintick Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources,” Rhonda Bayles, risk management coordinator for IPEP, said in a press release.
The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department was awarded $2,158 to purchase chainsaw chaps, climbing ropes, ear muffs, breathing apparatus and steel toe work boots.
The Monticello Waste Water and Utilities Department was awarded $6,300 to replace aging equipment and purchase gas detectors.
The Monticello Police Department was awarded $7,000 to purchase seven automatic external defibrillators machines for each of the department’s squad cars.
Monticello Fire Department received the largest grant — $22,000 — to purchase a power lift for the rear of its new ambulance, making it easier for firefighters/EMTs to load and unload patients from the ambulance, and be more secure for those patients.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.