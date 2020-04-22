MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross issued a proclamation last week asking residents, homeowners and businesses to “Light Monticello Blue for Essential Workers” from April 20-30.
And people have responded.
Gross officially signed the proclamation at Monday’s regular common council meeting.
“The purpose of this proclamation is to honor and support essential workers that are risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gross stated in a press release Friday afternoon.
Even before the official start of the “Light it Blue” event, Indiana Beach’s Ferris wheel was illuminated with blue lights during the weekend.
The proclamation states:
“Whereas, our local heroes, who serve as medical personnel, public safety and first responders, factory workers, grocery and pharmacy workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, and all essential personnel, perform a vital public service and are recognized as heroic individuals who define the true meaning of valor and selflessness; and
“Whereas, all communities benefit from the noble efforts of these individuals who continue working during this very stressful time; and
“Whereas, facing immeasurable risks every time they go to work, they demonstrate the highest degree of selflessness, concern for their fellow citizens; and
“Whereas, the potential dangers to each of them, are undeterminable and unknown, our local heroes exemplify the highest level of public service, both through their courage and their commitment to serving their community; and
“Whereas, this occasion also provides our citizens and elected leaders an opportunity to recognize the day-to-day heroism of all these workers across our communities throughout this historic Covid-19 Pandemic;
“Whereas, Blue is a salute to health care workers, it is also intended to bring a sense of calm to our community;
Now, therefore, I, Cathy Gross, Mayor of the City of Monticello, by the authority vested in me, do hereby proclaim Monday, April 20, 2020, thru Thursday, April 20, 2020 Light Monticello Blue for Essential Workers Day In Monticello, and join together to express gratitude to these remarkable people, who proudly continue to serve their community; and are truly our ‘Local Heroes’ by lighting up your home and business with blue lights or blue ribbons.”
All essential workers are honored, including public safety and first responders, truck drivers, factory workers, postal/delivery personnel, and restaurant, grocery, retail and pharmacy workers.
People are encouraged to show their blues on homes, front yards, doorsteps and businesses.
People can use blue lights, ribbons and holiday decorations, while children are encouraged to make sidewalk chalk drawings or yard and window signs to show support, Gross said.
“Encourage your family to have a ‘blue day’ and wear blue clothing, bandanas or face paint,” she said.
Gross also said people can post “Light It Blue” photos on social media, with the hashtags #LightItBlue and #INThisTogether to show online support for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.
“As essential workers travel the community or drive to/from work, our ‘Light It Blue’ moments are small ways in which we can thank and recognize them,” Gross said.
For more information on this or other events, visit the city of Monticello’s website at www.monticelloin.gov.