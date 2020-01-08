MONTICELLO — Monticello attorney Robert J. Little has announced his candidacy for Superior Court Judge of White County.
Candidates can begin filing for the 2020 primary election from 9 a.m. Jan. 8 until noon Feb. 7.
The White County Superior Court seat will be vacated at the end of this year by the retirement of current Judge Robert Mrzlack
Raymond “Butch” Kramer will be Little’s campaign treasurer.
Little was born and raised in White County and is a lifelong Republican. He has practiced in White County and surrounding jurisdictions for more than a decade.
Little has served White County as a Republican precinct committeeman, a member of the Frontier Rotary Club, Frontier T-ball coach, and as a member of the White County Opioid Abuse Task Force.
Little said his campaign will emphasize a commitment in continuing to provide White County with consistency, as well as fair and impartial access to the courts.
“My experience in civil and criminal cases over more than the last decade has provided me with the understanding that each case has lasting ramifications for the members of our community,” he said. “We, as White County residents, have been fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced Bar Association of attorneys and judges. I look forward to carrying on that tradition and joining Judge (Jason) Thompson in continuing to improve the White County justice system.”
The son of Brookston attorney Robert H. Little, he grew up in Brookston understanding how impactful the legal system can be on a person.
After attending Purdue University for his undergraduate degree and the University of Dayton School of Law, Little joined his father’s law office. There, his practice included family law matters, juvenile law, probate matters, general civil litigation and all levels of misdemeanor and felony criminal matters.
Little is currently the chief deputy public defender for the Tippecanoe County Public Defender’s Office, maintaining a full caseload in addition to administrative responsibilities. He is also second chair death penalty qualified.
Little is rooted in White County, having been raised in Brookston. He and his wife are now raising their children in White County. His father has practiced law in White County for more than 40 years and the maternal side of his family are fourth- and fifth-generation White County farmers.
A lifelong conservative, Little will be on the Republican ballot in the upcoming primary election.
His experience and relationship with the White County community have prepared him to serve as White County Superior Court Judge.
“Shawn and I have enjoyed raising our boys in White County,” Little said. “My Republican principals of limited government and individual liberties will always be forefront.”
Little said he also has hands-on experience with assisting those suffering from the ever-increasing drug and mental health issues that have impacted every part of Indiana. He hopes to improve the quality and availability of services of drug and mental health treatment in White County.
Rob lives with his wife, Shawn and their two sons, Connor (10) and Christopher (4).
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
For more information, contact Little at robertjlittleforjudge@gmail.com.