MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello is applying for a quarter of a million dollars from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant to help city businesses with 20 employees or less affected by the COVID-19 health emergency.
It’s a part of the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ (OCRA) COVID-19 Response Program in which cities and towns can apply for up to $250,000 from funds derived from Indiana’s annual Community Development Block Grant allocation.
Each small business with 20 employees or less will be eligible to apply for up to $10,000 each.
Emily Jones, a member of Mayor Cathy Gross’ front-office staff, told the common council last week that of the $250,000, $243,750 will be made eligible for local businesses, while the remaining $6,250 will be used for grant administration service.
The grant, referred to as Phase 2, will resemble the previous loan program (Phase 1) the city offered in May. According to figures supplied by the city, 19 of 23 businesses applied for an emergency loan to help them through.
Phase I was geared toward emergency release. Phase 2 is geared toward more long-term recover to recreate more resiliency for local businesses, Jones said.
It will resemble the previous small business loan program the city offered, in which a total of $50,000 in loans was made available from the Monticello Economic Development Revolving Fund to help businesses within the city “adversely affected” by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike the first round, Phase 2 is a grant, meaning businesses don’t have to repay it. The city of Monticello will not kick in any local dollars for the $250,000 grant because it offered the $50,000 loan program in May.
“This is just the city taking an initiative to move forward to continue offering support and assistance to local businesses that have 20 employees or less,” Jones told the council.
Dan Oldenkamp, a member of the selection committee that will determine which businesses are eligible for the grant, said the earlier round of loans was well received.
“Raising the number (of eligible businesses with up to 20 employees) and offering $10,000 versus $5,000 … I think we can do a lot of good with this,” he said. “This is the right direction for us to go.”
Oldenkamp said businesses that received a loan from the previous program may also apply for the grant, but that it would be taken into consideration when doling out dollars.
Randy Mitchell, president of White County Economic Development, said there shouldn’t be a shortage of applicants since a majority of Monticello businesses employ 20 people or less.
“Believe it or not, there are 563 (out of 652 local businesses), so there is plenty of opportunity,” he said. “We won’t run out of people that are eligible. We tend to think of the larger businesses, but it’s the smaller ones who are carrying us.”
Once the application has been filed, Jones anticipates it taking between 60-90 days before grant awards are announced.
The city has plans to submit its application by the July 31 deadline.
For more information, contact the the city office at 583-9244.