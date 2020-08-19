MONON – Now that children are back in school, law enforcement in northern White County and southwestern Pulaski County will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying traffic safety laws around school buses.
The Monon and Francesville police departments, part of the Traffic Safety Partnership, will position officers along bus routes in their respective jurisdictions over the next couple of months to ensure drivers are not violating school bus stop-arm and dangerous driving.
The overtime patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program, which was developed last year by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). As part of the effort, officers will work with local school corporations and bus drivers to identify problem areas where the highest number of violations occur.
“We take these violations very seriously and personally as they jeopardize the safety of every child on that bus,” Monon Town Marshal Roger Young said. “Pay attention to the road and if you see a bus with flashing yellow lights, that means slow down and get ready to stop — not go faster. As drivers, we’re all responsible for school bus safety.”
According to ICJI, thousands of bus drivers in Indiana participated in a 2019 survey and reported more than 2,500 stop-arm violations in a single day. Taking that one-day total as an average, that means an estimated 450,000 violations could have occurred during the 2019 school year.
In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads, with one exception: On multi-lane roads divided by a physical barrier or unpaved median, vehicles traveling the opposite direction of the bus may proceed with due caution.
“Always err on the side of caution when it comes to school bus safety. If you’re not sure what to do, just stop,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “The best way to think about it is to drive like it’s your child boarding or riding that bus.”
The following is a list of school bus safety tips provided by NHTSA.
• Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.