MONON — There’s a new library director in town.
Austin Stroud took over the position Aug. 1 at the Monon Town and Township Public Library.
He replaces Jo Minnick, who recently retired after serving as Monon’s library director for the last 26 years.
Stroud previously served as library director for Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library in Bloomfield. He’s also worked at libraries in Bloomington, Brownsburg and Bedford, and in his hometown in Mitchell.
Stroud is also an online learning adjunct faculty member at Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis, and University of Kentucky.
At Ivy Tech, Stroud developed and now teaches library technology and electronic resources courses. At IUPUI, he teaches graduate-level courses in library and information science, and at UK he teaches courses in systems analysis and introduction to databases in the school of information.
Stroud earned his bachelor’s and a master’s degree at Indiana University, as well as another master’s degree in