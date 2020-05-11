MONON — Monon Civic Preservation Society was the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from North Central Health Services, administered by Tippecanoe Arts Federation, to purchase and install industrial-grade guttering to the historic Monon Theater.
This installation will not only protect the theater but ensure that runoff from the building's roof does not damage the adjoining building that houses Monon's post office.
“NCHS and TAF play such a vital part in encouraging the arts,” said Julie Gutwein, secretary of MCPS. “Small, rural communities, such as Monon, often exist in a cultural desert. MCPS is taking steps, even though at times they seem so small, to encourage exposure and participation in the Arts to our residents.”
Gutwein said MCPS is grateful to North Central Health Services for partnering in the endeavor.