MONTICELLO — Be prepared to rock ‘n roll this weekend as the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123’s annual fundraising event is set to begin.
Moefest, entering its fourth year, will kick off the music-filled party at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Pine View Golf Course and Resort in Monticello.
The event, which began in 2016 simply known as “The F.O.P. Concert,” has grown into one of the biggest events of the year in White County, drawing people from Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, as well as from all corners of Indiana.
Moefest has even garnered some attention from the state’s tourism website, listing it as an attraction to visit. The F.O.P.’s Facebook page indicates more than 1,000 people are interested or will attend.
According to a 2018 story in the Herald Journal, Charlie Morehead, FOP Lodge 123 vice president, said Moefest began as a comment by his father, Tom Morehead, who suggested in 2016 that the driving range at Pine View “would be a pretty good place to have a concert.” He was referencing Monticello as being a place that could support a venue such as Deer Creek Music Center in Noblesville.
“We talked about how we would set it up and such,” Charlie Morehead told the HJ for that 2018 story. It came to fruition after Morehead discussed it with the F.O.P Lodge board.
Several local and regional bands with some name-recognition behind them will hit the stage throughout the day, including Hard Partz, of Logansport (they'll take the stage at 5:30 p.m.), followed by Hoo Doo Crossing, known locally as “Monticello’s best band, at 6:15 p.m., Blacktop Mojo, of Palestine, Texas, at 8:15 p.m., and headliner Wayland, of Grand Rapids, Mich., at 10:15 p.m.
A group of local Twin Lakes High School teens who call themselves “Burning Grove” will kick off Moefest when they take the stage at 4:45 p.m.
"It will be their first-ever live show," Morehead said Thursday.
Blacktop Mojo plays southern rock music with a blend of post-grunge, classic rock and metal that falls somewhere between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry and Lynyrd Skynyrd. They've been the opening act for the likes of Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox and many others.
Wayland is making a return trip to Moefest after playing last year's event.
Attached to the event is the second Shad Bassett Memorial Ride, which will take place at p.m. Aug. 3. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 E White Point Dr., across from the south lot at Indiana Beach on West Shafer Drive.
Bassett was a former F.O.P. Lodge 123 member who was killed in the line of duty. He was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School and a deputy for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Bassett was on patrol in 2005 when he was dispatched to a report of a suicidal person in Pulaski County. While responding to the call, he drove off the road and crashed. Bassett subsequently died from his injuries.
The ride will leave from the Whiskey and Wine Saloon and head up into Pulaski County before ending back in Monticello at Moefest.
Cost of the ride is $25 per motorcycle, with an additional $5 per passenger, and will include admission into Moefest.
General admission tickets to Moefest are $20 online via Eventbrite, and $30 at the door; children 10 years old and younger will enter free of charge.
Police, volunteer/full-time firemen, EMS, and dispatchers can purchase half-price tickets for $10 at the door. This is open for emergency personnel individuals only and they must have valid department IDs at the gate.
Morehead said tickets for the VIP area are sold out.
"We're anticipating a big crowd," he said.
F.O.P. Lode 123 is also selling a limited number of T-shirts for $20 to commemorate the ride and Moefest.
Pine View will serve up drinks once again this year, and Riverside, along with the “Boys in Blue and Brown” will be making all kinds of food to eat.
The profits from Moefest will benefit the F.O.P. Lodge 123’s annual “Shop with a Cop,” which takes care of about 100 families in a three-county area during Christmas, as well as the organization’s scholarship fund and various sports teams it supports. The lodge will also donate $1,500 to National Concerns of Police Survivors Kids' Camp.
There will also be a raffle tickets sold for a custom-made White County golf cart. The winner will be announced at the F.O.P. Lodge 123 annual membership banquet in October.
Major sponsors of this year's Moefest include Lightstream, all local State Farm Insurance agencies, Hubbard GM and Jordan Manufacturing.