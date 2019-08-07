MONTICELLO — Pine View Golf Club and Resort was rocking Saturday night as the fourth annual Moefest completed its most successful event to date.
That’s according to Monticello Police Officer Charlie Morehead, who also is vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 that staged the event.
According to Morehead, more than 900 people attended the string of back-to-back concerts that ran from about 4:45 p.m. to shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We sold out of State Farm VIP tables,” he said. “We had 300 people in the State Farm VIP Area.”
The second Shad Bassett Memorial Ride saw more than 100 motorcyclists take part.
All told, Morehead said the event raised $25,000 through sales of tickets, Moefest and Bassett Ride T-shirts, and food and raffles.
The ride began at Whiskey and Wine Saloon and traversed up and through Pulaski County before returning two hours later at the Moefest location.
The profits from Moefest will benefit the F.O.P. Lodge 123’s annual “Shop with a Cop,” which takes care of about 100 families in a three-county area during Christmas, as well as the organization’s scholarship fund and various sports teams it supports.
The lodge also donated $1,500 to National Concerns of Police Survivors Kids’ Camp.
In return, the Community Foundation of White County, led by its executive director, Leslie Goss, and Fred and Ann Shidler, of Pine View Golf Course, donated $2,000 to Moefest.
The fundraising for the aforementioned causes doesn’t end with the conclusion of Moefest, though. FOP Lodge 123 is currently selling raffle tickets for a golf cart donated by White County Custom Carts. There are also six guns as secondary prizes with the purchase of a $20 raffle ticket.
Morehead said those can be purchased from any FOP member up until the group’s membership meeting in October.
Saturday’s lineup began with the first-ever live performance of Burning Grove, a band made up of Twin Lakes High School students Jalen Shidler, Avery Shidler and Brandt Minnicus.
Other bands included Hard Partz, of Logansport, Hoo Doo Crossing, known locally as “Monticello’s best band, Blacktop Mojo, of Palestine, Texas, and headliner Wayland, of Wayland, Mich.
The event, which began in 2016 simply known as “The F.O.P. Concert,” has grown into one of the biggest events of the year in White County, drawing people from Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, as well as from all corners of Indiana.
Morehead has even bigger plans for next year’s Moefest.
“We hope to bring a bigger national artist in for Moefest 2020,” he said.