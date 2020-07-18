MONTICELLO – Add Moefest 2020 to the ever-growing list of COVID-19 entertainment casualties.
FOP Lodge 123 announced earlier this week on its social media page that this year’s concert, which would have been the fifth in the annual benefit concert series, won’t be happening this year.
Moefest, the lodge’s annual benefit concert that raises money for its “Shop with a Cop” program, as well for a scholarship fund and an aid for local sports programs, was scheduled to take place Aug. 15 at Pine View Golf Course in Monticello.
According to a message from FOP Lodge 123 sent via Facebook Messenger, “One of our main acts cancelled their tour so we decided to just postpone until 2021.”
The statement added that the cancellation was because of the COVID-19 health emergency.
Moefest had, among others, national recording artists Warrant, Firehouse and Eric Martin scheduled to perform.
Warrant, a popular “hair” band from the 1980s and 1990s, is best known for its title track on 1990’s “Cherry Pie.” In fact, this year’s tour was aptly named “The Cherry Pie 30th anniversary tour.”
Firehouse, another “hair” band, reached stardom in the early 1990s with songs such as “Reach for the Sky,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote,” as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”
Martin earned his most prominent success as the frontman for the hard rock band Mr. Big, a supergroup (currently reunited) who scored a hit song in the early 1990s with “To Be with You.”
Even though this year’s concert won’t take place, there is plenty to look forward to for 2021.
“We were in the home stretch for our event and we are really bummed we have to postpone,” read a statement posted to Moefest’s official Facebook page. “We however have an agreement with Warrant, Firehouse and Eric Martin to come next year. You can stay booked and rock with us in 2021.”
Moefest officials said refunds for tickets or VIP tables already purchased are in progress, but they ask for patience in the process.
“This is our first time dealing with this, so we apologize in advance if it takes us a day or two to respond,” the post stated.
Moefest 2019 totaled a little more than 900 people and generated about $25,000.