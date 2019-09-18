MONTICELLO — Downtown Monticello will be one big construction zone next week.
Parking on Main Street between Harrison and Marion streets will be blocked off as constructions crews begin a milling project, according to a press release from Mayor Ken Houston’s office.
Milling involves grinding up an asphalt surface (anywhere from a couple of inches to a full-depth removal) to provide a smooth and even surface for repaving.
No parking will be allowed during the work. Drivers can expect street closures, delays and detours during the construction phase.
Crews are also currently working on replacing sidewalks along North Main Street, between Broadway and Harrison streets, so drivers should be cautious of workers in the construction zones.