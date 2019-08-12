MONTICELLO — Melanie Green State Farm will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross next month.
It will be from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Monticello First Presbyterian Church.
“Melanie Green State Farm is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Melanie Green. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs," Green said. "There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.
"The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 574-583-FARM or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.