MONTICELLO — A group of fifth graders from Meadowlawn Elementary School have taken the lead to educate their fellow students about opioids.
And they’ll do through acting in a special play set for 2:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 28) at the school.
The students all attend the Boys & Girls Club of White County. They’re a part of the after-school theater program there in hopes of teaching their peers about the dangers of opioid abuse.
The program was written and directed by playwright Lisa Terry.
“We thought this would be a great thing, kids learning from kids and educating each other,” said Dan Fry, unit director for the Boys & Girls Club of White County. “They’re always having adults come in to talk to them about this and that. If their friends are taking about it — they know these kids — they might retain (the information they learn).”
The play is sponsored in part by a grant the Boys & Girls Club received earlier this year. The story revolves around a grandmother who becomes addicted to opioids and is entered into a rehabilitation program. Her grandchildren and other neighborhood kids visit the grandmother at the rehab center one day. Deciding to come clean about her issues, she explains to the children what happened and why she is at the rehab facility.
Terry said students will take a test before the presentation, as well as a test afterward to gauge what they have learned.
“I will guarantee you they will have learned something from watching the show,” she said. “That’s our intent, for these kids to know something. They’re peer educators now, and they’re actually pretty good actors and actresses.”
The students have been preparing for and rehearsing the play for several weeks.
“It’s more fun to learn (via the play) than to be lectured or to read about it,” Terry said. “Most of the students didn’t know what an opioid was until they started acting out the play.”
Terry said she was tasked with writing the play in a way that was engaging to the audience, had teaching capabilities, made sense and didn’t vilify.
“These are people who are going to the doctor and getting pain medication for a root canal or a broken hip. The next thing you know, they’re kind of out of control,” she said, “so we have to learn about that.”
“It’s an equal opportunity destroyer,” Ava Getz, a fifth-grade Meadowlawn student, said of opioid abuse.
Lynn Saylor, an AmeriCorps member serving in the United Against Opioid Abuse Initiative through the White County United Way, said fifth-grade was specifically targeted for the presentation based on research that students start experimenting with drugs in the sixth grade.
“So that’s why we’re trying to hit the fifth grade to get that message out,” she said.
Fry said some people may be concerned that the play will give students information and prompt them to use drugs and opioids.
“They will get the information from someone,” he said. “We hope to give them the proper information and how to deal with that once they have it instead of getting half the story from little Johnny or little Suzie.”
The students seemed to enjoy the experience of acting in a play that also contains an educational message.
“The reason why we’re doing this play is because … it’s like telling people to stop using drugs or hurt your body,” said fifth-grader Carlos Gamboa.
“I wanted to do this because I always thought that I would like to act and because … something about opioids and things that can actually hurt your body sounded like a good thing to learn at a younger age,” Getz said. “I thought this was a good opportunity to … act and give out a message about (opioids).”
The play will make the students official peer educators via the Boys & Girls Club.
“If this is our little bit that we can do to help, it’s all good,” Terry said.