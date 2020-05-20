WHITE COUNTY — The COVID-19 health emergency has quashed nearly every prom celebration for the Class of 2020 in White, Jasper and Pulaski counties.
But Meadow Springs Manor in Francesville wants to give those area students a night they can remember with its own celebration.
The facility, known in the area for hosting banquets and other celebrations, will have what it calls “PROM 2020: It’s Always Better Together” on June 26 and June 27.
Both nights will start with dinner at 6, followed by the grand march at 7:45. The dance will be 8-11 p.m. All times are Eastern.
The event is open to juniors (Class of 2021) and seniors (Class of 2020) at West Central, Rensselaer Central, Tri-County, North White, Frontier, Twin Lakes and Winamac.
The event will be limited to 250 students due to state COVID-19 regulations. Ticket sales began May 17.
According to Meadow Springs Manor’s website, “The purpose of this event is to provide a night of fun, food and dancing to help celebrate the end of high school for the seniors of 2020.
“Unlike standard proms, this will be an event that will have students mingling with students from other area schools. You have competed with many of these other students in sports, academics, 4-H, and maybe even rivaled for that special date. This could possibly be the last time you will see many of these classmates. Take time and take it all in.
“Enjoy this night — make memories! Life is about to take many of you on a completely new journey. Let's make this a great night together — because it’s always better together.”
There are 125 dinner/dancing tickets and 125 dance-only tickets available for each night. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35, plus tax. Tickets can be purchased for individuals to bring a date. However, there are restrictions to the ages that will be allowed.
For more specific information or to purchase tickets, visit www.meadowspringsmanor.com/event.