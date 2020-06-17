WOLCOTT — Meadow Lake Wind Farm plans to donate $25,000 to the Wolcott Main Street Committee to put toward its digital sign project.
The town wants to purchase the digital sign as a way to deliver information to town residents. Three of the committee’s members took part in a product demonstration in mid-March, right around the time the COVID-19 health emergency began to blossom across the state. And like many other things during the pandemic, the project was placed on hold.
According to Main Street president George Blissett, the sign will cost $17,000 — about $3,000 less than originally quoted.
“The wind company is donating the money to the committee to be used for our sign project,” he said. “The majority of the funds will be used to purchase the two-sided LED sign and the remainder of the funds will be used for third-party installation, and the mounting and foundation of the sign.”
The Wolcott Main Street Committee plans to work with CenturyLink, which owns a portion of the land next to the bank where the group wants to place the sign. Committee members believe this would be the most ideal spot for the sign because of traffic going through town on US 24 and because it is in the center of the town with high visibility.
“The wind company is donating money to other communities that have their wind farms, too, so I am very pleased with the amount of help they are giving us,” Blissett said. “The only thing they ask is that we have a plaque made stating that the sign was made possible by Meadow Lake Wind Farm.”
Wolcott Main Street Committee is also designing community yard signs for people to purchase and help raise funds for the group. The funds will be used to help match a grant for the mural project the committee plans to bring to Wolcott. Due to COVID-19, the committee is unsure the exact time the project will take place, but they expect it to happen in late summer.
The committee is also postponing plans for the Wolcott Farmers Market. The committee does not have enough volunteers to successfully plan and execute events at this time.
In lieu of all the postponed fundraisers and events, the committee is focusing on hosting a town-wide garage sale. The committee has scheduled the event for July 24-25.
People who want to be added to the town-wide garage sale map or want more information should call Marilyn Young at 765-414-3831.