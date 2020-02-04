MONTICELLO — There’s now a primary contest for White County treasurer.
Monticello native Tracey McCormick officially inked her intent to run for the office Tuesday morning, filing the required paperwork at the White County Clerk’s Office.
McCormick and Barbara Nydegger, both Republicans, so far are the only candidates to file for the office. Barring other candidate filings — the deadline is noon Feb. 7 — McCormick and Nydegger will face off in the May 5 primary election.
“White County is my birthplace, my place of residency for my entire life,” McCormick stated in a press release, “and the place I chose to lay down my roots to raise my family. It is the place I call ‘home.’”
A graduate of Twin Lakes High School, McCormick states she has some secondary education in both business administration and elementary education.
“With such diversity in each of these areas, I have held several employment positions such as manager, customer service representative and educator,” she said. “For me, there are no limits nor bounds to prevent me from experiencing all life has to offer.
“In addition, I support local athletics, and you can be sure to find me on a field or at a court in much of my spare time.”
McCormick said she prides herself on being a hard-working, dedicated person that gives 110 percent to anything to which she is committed.
“This commitment inspires me to give my personal best, always working toward success,” she said.
She added that success comes in many forms.
“For me, my most prized possession is my family,” she said. “I value family and hold firm to strong morals.”
McCormick said the time is right to run for political office.
“The time has come for me to instill my personal experiences and successes,” she said. “You can be confident that with me serving as White County treasurer that I will and can do what is best for the citizens of our community. I am asking for your support on May 5, 2020.”
McCormick and her husband, Bruce, have three children.