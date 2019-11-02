MONTICELLO — Mayoral candidates Matt McKean and Cathy Gross were each peppered with questions Wednesday during the pair’s first joint appearance at a Meet the Candidates event.
Redlow Technology hosted the event in front of a packed room at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. They also live streamed it on social media and took questions from both audiences.
Ryan Clemons, CEO and owner of Redlow Technologies, said the event was a “huge success” for his company, the candidates and voters.
“We reached the fire code in the building at over 60 people in the actual room and over 70 people watching (the live stream),” he said. “Since then, we’ve had over 1,700 people that actually watched the video and another 3,500 people that saw at least a part of it.”
The audience, both in person and on Facebook, posed questions each candidate had an opportunity answer. In some instances, candidates offered to rebut.
Gross began by telling the audience that she’s not a “polished” politician, adding that she’s worked “for and with the community” as a 911 dispatcher, county treasurer and past city council member. She is currently the ADA and Title VI coordinator for the city of Monticello.
“I have a heart to serve,” she said. “We chose to live here to raise our family. We know this community and we hope that you know us.”
McKean said he’s been in the community for the past 20 years and was raised in Monticello. Although he left to attend school and earn a degree, he returned to work in the family business as operations manager for Wallmann’s Quality Foods in Delphi.
“I was given a wonderful opportunity to start earning a wage and earn a living for myself, working with my family at our small business,” he said. “That’s one thing I think sets me up very well for this opportunity to be your mayor.”
His small business experience, he said, allows him up to connect with people “who think like me, work like me and are working hard to provide for their families.” He added that he returned to live in Monticello to raise his family.
“I have a vested interest in the next 10, 20, 30 years of what happens in Monticello, not just the next four years,” he said. “I’m not in it for just one political term. I believe that it’s time for a change. That’s why I’m running for Monticello mayor.”
When asked about revamping the heart of downtown, Gross said big strides have already been made via the Streets of Monticello Association.
“We need to engage the community to understand what more they want, find innovative revenue streams and solutions to make that happen, and continue to fine work we’ve started,” she said.
McKean said revamping downtown means making it a destination for people.
“That should always be our goal,” he said. “We’ve done a great job setting a foundation; now we have to ask, ‘Where do we go from here?’”
McKean also rhetorically asked where the future of Monticello leads, especially with the current partnerships city officials say it has with nonprofits, White County and the state.
“My question is, ‘Why haven’t we done more? Why isn’t our downtown thriving? Why haven’t we done things with our vacant fire station? Why aren’t we bringing in more business and being more open to entrepreneurs who want to come and work here,” he asked. “There are a lot of people who I’ve talked to on the campaign trail that feel (the city) hasn’t been very open. They don’t feel they’ve been given the tools to succeed in business. That’s something I think we need to tackle, first and foremost.”
Gross asked McKean what he would like to see done with the fire station.
“Are you wanting us to sell that property as a city, or are you wanting us to take sustainable baby steps to make sure that it is a community area that can be used as both public and private industry,” she asked.
Gross said “baby steps” are crucial to ensure sound financial footing.
McKean also addressed the riverfront project, which hasn’t recently announced any major developments in several months, although the issue is regularly on the agenda Monticello Redevelopment Commission meetings.
“That’s something I’d like to see expanded past talk, you know, things that we have to dive into a little more seriously instead of just continuing to take the baby steps, as Cathy said,” McKean said. “It’s time to start getting serious about it and it’s time to for a little bit more change, fresh ideas, fresh people and more energy.”
“Baby steps are sound steps,” Gross said. “They’re sustainable. We have to have people in place who understand and have a working knowledge of our systems and how to move forward.”
Gross said the riverwalk project has advanced further in the last six months to one year than it has in the last 20 years.
“That’s because we’ve made sure we have the right people and the right complex in place,” she said.
McKean and Gross were asked about their plans to bring industry to Monticello and White County.
“I’m all for beautifying Monticello and doing all the walkways to and from different areas, but beautification solely does not bring work to Monticello or White County,” said Cathy Miller, a small business owner in Monticello since 1969. “We can’t just beautify everything. It has to have some reason to be here in the first place. We’ve lost so many people moving to Lafayette, Logansport and Kokomo because the jobs just are not here.”
McKean said it was his greatest concern and the reason why he wants to be mayor.
“I don’t want to see (Monticello) become like some of the towns that we see around us,” he said. “I don’t want us to keep shrinking like we have been. We’re losing residents, we’re losing jobs, and we’re losing people for our schools — teachers and students. We’re losing being relatable. That’s why people are leaving.”
McKean said business will not set up in Monticello without people.
“We have to highlight our tourism industry. We have to bring people here to see what we have to offer,” he said.
Gross said what Miller calls “beautification” is what provides infrastructure for new businesses in Monticello. The real issue, she said, is a workforce shortage.
“We have a shortage of people who have the skills necessary or can pass a drug test to work in those industries,” she said. “Part of my work and part of my goals for this community is to address those issues.”
Miller said as a businessperson with decades invested in Monticello, its citizens need higher paying jobs.
“I have seen how things have declined,” she said. “There are too many two-income families to have to make it with children nowadays. We really, really need something better.”
Things seemed to get a bit testy between the candidates. Gross said she has reached out to Twin Lakes High School officials to “make sure we have a leadership council that will give us vital input.” Should she be elected mayor, Gross said she would have a yearly seminar to get young people involved to learn about government so they are prepared to face such issues like Miller addressed.
“The office of the mayor is much too important to have no experience in budgeting, fiscal responsibility and no executive experience,” she said. “It’s just too important.”
That’s when McKean asked for the microphone for his chance to rebut.
“I think that was directed solely for me,” he said. “I don’t know where running a business for the last 10 years gives me no experience in budgeting or fiscal responsibility.”
McKean explained that, at his business, he monitors the day-to-day operations and handles ordering, budgets, buying, human resources and customer service relations.
“Those are things that are all something the mayor would do on an everyday basis,” he said, “so to say I have little to no experience is just wrong.”
Gross then asked for the microphone, but didn’t get it as Clemons adhered to an earlier rebuttal instance and kept response opportunities fair for both.
“I’d like to clarify and say ‘government.’ I said ‘government experience,’” Gross could be heard saying off microphone. “I didn’t say you have no experience.”
According to an audio recording and Redlow Technology’s video, Gross actually said “no executive experience” without directly referring to McKean by name.
That all happened within the first 25 minutes and was the only exchange the rest of the way that appeared to be heated.
The event last about one hour. Final voting in the municipal election is Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.