WOLCOTT — Word usually travels fast in small Indiana towns, but sometimes it’s not fast enough — if it happens at all — in Wolcott.
With just less than 1,000 people within the town’s limits, the Main Street Committee is looking for a way to get information to their neighbors and bring people together in a more direct, convenient manner.
Three members from the committee last week met with a representative from Watchfire Signs for a product demonstration. It took place on Market Street and lasted for about 45 minutes.
During the demonstration, the three learned how to manage signage, pricing details, maintenance responsibilities and other information they brought back to share with the rest of the Main Street Committee and eventually plan to present to the Wolcott Town Council.
“It really looks fantastic,” Main Street Committee president George Blissett said. “One of our goals for Main Street is to bring people together and grow our community. I think we all feel a need to have a centralized area where we can get information.”
Blissett hopes the signs will be used by people looking for dates and times of committee meetings, town and church events, school delays and more.
“Not everyone gets on Facebook all the time,” he said, “and even if they do, it is easy to miss the information.”
The sign would be double-sided and measure 3 feet by 7 feet. The display has high-definition resolution and can hold up to a three-minute video or scrolling news. The software it uses can be managed from a PC and is preloaded with more than 20,000 fonts and graphics.
“We all know the need for something like this, but the price tag is hefty,’ Blissett said. “Obviously, our committee doesn’t bring in funding of that volume, so there will be a lot of fundraising to work on this year. We hope the town board can see the value in it and partner with us.”
The double-sided sign carries a price tag of about $20,000 and does not include mounting or a base.
During the March Main Street Committee meeting, the team discussed many options but they all agreed they’d like to see it raised high enough to be seen while driving through town on US 24.
The team is still working on the logistics of how to raise money for what they think will be a news source for the town. During their meeting, the committee discussed ideas from selling etched bricks for the base to offering tiered donation options that would provide a certain amount of advertising time on the sign. They also hope to post birthdays and anniversaries as a way to continue to raise money after the sign is installed.
“A one-sided sign just wouldn’t make sense because traffic runs both ways in our town,” Blissett said. “But in all seriousness, we hope this will help eliminate the communication gap between the town and public when it comes to announcements and news.”