MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital received a grant earlier this year from the IU Health Foundation to purchase a LUCAS chest compression system for the emergency department.
The LUCAS chest compression system will help resuscitate patients in cardiac arrest. It has been shown to improve quality of chest compressions, increase ETCO2 (the maximal concentration of carbon dioxide at the end of an exhaled breath) levels as well as being able to sustain life-saving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts.
The LUCAS device reduces fatigue, individual variation and the need to switch CPR providers every two minutes. LUCAS may also provide safer chest compressions during transportation for screening.
The inclusion of the LUCAS compression device will assist this highly skilled team of healthcare professionals the ability to focus resuscitative efforts on the patient and to utilize the available resources appropriately while ensuring the delivery of high-quality consistent compressions.
Many EMS providers and Emergency Departments nationwide are using the LUCAS device to overcome the challenges of varying team sizes and number resources available, as consistent high-quality compressions are the evidence-based Gold standard of resuscitation.
The grant awarded from the IU Health Foundation was $14,985.
