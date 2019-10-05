MONTICELLO — A top-level state elected official will pay a visit Oct. 8 to downtown Monticello.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be the honored guest for the second “We Love Our Downtown” celebration.
The event is set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, but Crouch is scheduled to appear between 4-5 p.m. It’s part of a week of “We Love Our Downtown,” a statewide celebration suggested by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“We are honored this year to have Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as a special guest attendee,” said Streets of Monticello Association President Kathryn Springer. “(She) is an avid supporter of communities, working with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.”
During Monticello’s inaugural event last year, S.O.M.A., the celebration’s sponsor, unveiled the walk-through area between Flagstar Bank and the former Hispanic grocery store on Main Street.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with Monticello Mayor Ken Houston issuing a proclamation declaring the entire week as “We Love Our Downtown Week.” He will then introduce Crouch, who is expected to speak for a few minutes.
“The main celebration for this event will take place between 4-7 p.m. Tuesday,” said Leah George, event chairman. “The scheduled events truly showcase community spirit and collaboration.”
Here’s what’s in store for folks who attend the festivities:
Pumpkin painting on Constitution Plaza, sponsored by the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. Pumpkins and paint will be supplied.
Leaf rubbings on Constitution Plaza, hosted by the Monticello Parks Department.
Food trucks, including ALLBQ’s and The Blue Moose, in the parking lot behind Flagstar Bank.
Frankie Rupp’s School of Guitar, a downtown business, will have a student performance on Constitution Plaza.
The Farmer’s Market will make a return appearance on Constitution Plaza at 5 p.m., with Denise Schroeder, of the Purdue Extension White County office giving a food demonstration.
Historical walking tours of the block by the walk-through area by Kean MacOwan, president of the White County Historical Society Board.
Classic Car Drive-In, sponsored by the Tuesday Night Cruisers, from 5-8 p.m. on Illinois Street near Constitution Plaza.
New this year will be an artisan market in the walk-through area. Behind that area will be a scarecrow decorating contest in the parking lot.
“Businesses, individuals and organizations are invited to reserve a parking space to decorate. Each space is required to have a scarecrow,” George said of the contest. “People can vote for their favorite scarecrow space by placing money in a bucket located by each entry.”
The winner will receive a traveling trophy, and scarecrows will be displayed in the downtown area through Halloween, she said.
Registration forms for the scarecrow contest are available at the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitors Bureau, 105 W. Broadway St., Monticello.
For more information, visit www.monticellosoma.org or www.facebook.com/SOMA-Streets-of-Monticello-Association.